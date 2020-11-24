No games, practices until at least Dec. 18
As Gov. Tim Walz signed another emergency order on Wednesday, Nov. 18, it effectively put high school sports on the chopping block until at least Friday, Dec. 18.
The order affects all Minnesota State High School League fine arts and athletic programs, including football and volleyball, and it is a direct result of rising COVID-19 case rates across the state.
The decision did not affect the Forest Lake football team, which had seen its season end earlier this month, but it cost the Rangers volleyball team a chance to play in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament.
“It takes a minute to wrap our heads around that,” Forest Lake volleyball coach Sherri Alm admitted. “We felt we could reach a higher level, but it’s been a roller-coaster of a season. I really wanted to compete in our section. We wanted to give our kids a chance. But it’s 2020.”
The closure means senior volleyball players such as Maddie Demars lost the opportunity to earn the program’s fourth Section 7 title in five seasons.
“I was sad and disappointed that we didn’t get to play in section,” Demars said. “With the bonds this team has, I thought we had a chance to play well. It’s a bummer that we didn’t get to have that, but that’s this year. We’ve had to roll with the punches.”
High school sports during the winter season also are affected. For example, the Forest Lake Dance Team was already in its second week of practice before the order stopped those practices.
“When everything is constantly up in the air, you think there’s a possibility that they won’t [delay the start],” senior dance team member Kaia Kohnen said. “So it’s disappointing when it actually happens. We’ve all grown to accept that whatever happens, happens. All we can do is keep going.”
Boys hockey and boys basketball were set to begin practice this week, and girls basketball, girls hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, boys swimming and both Alpine and Nordic skiing were scheduled to begin practice soon.
Now all winter sports will have to wait until at least Dec. 19 to begin practice again, further shortening what was already going to be a limited season, and there’s no guarantee that the winter sports will be given the go-ahead to restart on that date.
“We’re unsure about whether we’ll have a season, or what happens next, and that’s pretty scary to think about,” senior dance team member Grace Solomonson said.
For coaches such as Forest Lake Dance Team coach Rachel Rue, the only alternative is to stay in contact with athletes and stay ready for an uncertain season.
“As a coach, there are so many hours that go into getting ready for the season, even before the season started,” she said. “We realized we might have to go virtual, so we’ve worked on plans A, B, C and D. Since we started planning in the summer, I think we’re now on plan J, K, L or M.”
Plan L, which could stand for “long distance,” will involve virtual meetings.
“The plan is to work on a half hour of warm-up, focused on technique,” Rue said. “We’re going to use Google Meets. Kids may not have enough space in their house to work out, but we’re asking them to do the best they can.
“After that first half hour, we’ll break down into our groups of varsity, JV and B squad to focus on learning our dances. The dancers who choreographed everything will be teaching the dances. It’s not going to work as well as learning the dances in person, but there’s nothing else we can do in the meantime.”
The MSHSL also wrote in its press release on the stoppage that the league is continuing to study options for the upcoming winter and spring seasons as the pandemic continues. That means there is no certainty as to schedules for specific sports; in fact, the possibility exists for pushing back the start of spring sports to accommodate a longer winter season.
“We’re just waiting to see what’s next,” Forest Lake activities director Mike Hennen said. “With the numbers of cases skyrocketing and a number of teams around the state shutting down, this is probably the right thing to do.”
In addition to high school sports, youth sports and adult recreational sports were also shut down, though collegiate and professional sports can continue with the proper precautions in place. The order also closed public pools, recreational centers, gyms, fitness and dance studios, theaters and bowling alleys.
“It’s not just our sport going through this – everyone is going through this,” Kohnen said. “Seeing last year’s seniors lose their spring season, and seeing all the changes in the fall, I think it’s our turn to go through it.”
The result is that high school sports are in a holding pattern until the grim COVID-19 numbers improve.
“Right now, I feel for our winter sports teams,” Alm said. “It’s hard to imagine them not getting a chance to compete. I just want all of those kids in winter sports a chance to play the sports they love.”
The message for athletes and coaches — besides the safety precautions of wearing a mask, frequently washing hands, and limiting contact with outsiders — is to stay together and stay ready.
“We need to remember that we’re a family,” Solomonson said. “Having the team stay positive and stay close has really helped, so we have leaned on one another. We’re making the best of what we have. We’ve been through a lot this season, so it’s good that we have others to lean on.”
