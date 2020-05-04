For Gabby Walrath, this spring’s lacrosse season was supposed to be a second chance.
Last spring the Forest Lake senior suffered deep bone bruising and severe ligament damage in the Rangers’ section semifinal win over Centennial. The injury, which at one point turned her left leg black and blue from her ankle to her knee, caused her to miss the overtime win over Champlin Park in the section final as well as Forest Lake’s first-ever state tournament appearance against Maple Grove.
“I did not have to have surgery, but I had physical therapy three times a week for the entire summer,” Walrath said. “I missed playing in the summer with a team called the Stillwater Eagles, and in gymnastics I kind of laid back so I could be healthy for the lacrosse season. It was a long, painful battle, but I was ready to come back.”
This year would’ve given Walrath one final chance to play lacrosse. Her hope was to help the Rangers return to the state tournament so she could experience it on the field instead of from the sidelines.
And then came the first gut punch: On March 15 the Minnesota State High School League suspended the start of the spring sports seasons when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave the order to close schools and begin distance learning.
“When I heard the news that we could possibly not have a season, I was scared,” Walrath admitted.
So she knew there was a chance she and the rest of the Rangers might not return to action this season. But that did not soften the knockout blow when the MSHSL announced on Thursday, April 23, that all spring sports and fine arts activities would be canceled in 2020. That decision came just hours after Walz ordered Minnesota schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
“When I got the news, I definitely shed a lot of tears – my heart was broken,” Walrath said. “I’m not mad, but I’m upset that I’m not able to get the redemption I wanted. It’s crazy to feel so close [to coming back], but now it’s so far away.”
One of the reasons Walrath said the decision is so hard for her and other spring sports athletes to handle is that there is no one is to blame.
“I’m learning to come to peace with it,” Walrath said. “I’m a strong believer that everything happens for a reason, so I’m staying positive. I know the younger girls are coming to me because I’m the captain of the lacrosse team, so we’re all trying to get through this together. … It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to experience.”
One of her teammates, junior Megan Tetzlaff, said she feels for the seniors who will not be able to play their final season of high school lacrosse.
“I have a lot of friends on the team who are seniors, and it’s going to be weird not to play with them ever again,” Tetzlaff said. “But the new challenge that I hope we meet is to pull through this. We need to encourage everyone to keep moving forward.”
The cancellation will impact the sports of adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, softball, synchronized swimming, tennis, and track and field as well as lacrosse. Also affected are music, robotics, speech and visual arts. Section and State tournaments are canceled as well.
“It definitely stunk when we got the news on Thursday,” said Forest Lake track coach Andy Richardson said. “I knew it was coming, but I was still disappointed that it was official. People were talking about other ways, like having the season in June, so to have all that go out the window was a bummer.”
Richardson said he felt for all of the athletes, but especially for the seniors.
“I can’t imagine how disappointed they must be,” he said. “I know how mad I would be if I was a senior and didn’t get to have my senior track season. And they are a good group of kids who are really talented.”
Walrath said she knows the feeling all spring sports athletes are feeling: The emptiness of an opportunity lost, just like she lost a chance to compete in the state lacrosse tournament last year.
“The state game last year was hard to watch, because I felt I could have helped my team in a really tough situation,” she said. “But the section final game was even harder to watch, even though we fought a tough battle and won with an amazing overtime goal. I was standing on the sideline on crutches, and that wasn’t an easy thing to do.”
So her message to seniors who are experiencing that pain is that the senior class of 2020 needs to stick together and lean on one another.
“Know that we are all going through the same thing,” Walrath said. “We’re all going through a tough battle. Last season I felt very alone going through it. Now we’re all going to go through that feeling together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.