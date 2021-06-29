Forest Lake product Luke Wallner completed his senior season with the Arkansas-Little Rock baseball team.

The right-handed pitcher made 16 appearances for the Trojans this season, including two starts, and posted an 0-2 record with a 5.32 ERA.

In 22 innings of work this season, Wallner notched 17 strikeouts and walked only four.

As a junior in 2020, Wallner pitched in six games for UALR and had a 4.09 ERA over 11 innings of work.

Prior to pitching at Arkansas-Little Rock, Wallner spent two seasons at Meridian Community College. He was 6-2 with a 3.47 ERA for the Eagles in 2019 after posting a 6-1 record and 4.73 ERA in 2018.

