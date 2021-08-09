Forest Lake native Matt Wallner is among the top hitters for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Minnesota Twins’ affiliate in the High-A Central League.
Wallner, the Twins’ top pick in the 2019 draft, leads Cedar Rapids with a .318 batting average in 27 games played. He is tied for fourth on the team in home runs (nine) despite missing roughly a month because of a wrist injury.
He was placed on the Kernels’ disabled list in late May after suffering a right wrist sprain. Prior to the injury, the left-handed hitting outfielder was batting .333 with four home runs through 17 games.
Wallner, who is ranked as the Twins’ 13th-best prospect according to MiLB.com, returned to the Kernels on July 20 after a two-game rehab assignment with the Rookie Level Florida Complex Twins. Since his return, Wallner has batted .293 with a team-leading five home runs to produce seven RBIs and eight runs scored.
