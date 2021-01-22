Columbus City Council discusses recycling events for the year
Sue Wagamon and Robert Busch attended their first meeting for the Columbus City Council on Jan. 13 after being sworn in on Jan. 4.
Wagamon and Busch replaced Jeff Duraine and Denny Peterson, who did not run for reelection this past year.
During the council members report section of the meeting, Wagamon shared her feelings and thanked those who held the position before her.
“I am honored to be elected to the council. I look forward to working with [the city council] and serving the citizens of Columbus,” Wagamon said. “I also just wanted to thank Denny Peterson and Jeff Duraine for all of their years of service on the council.”
Other city employees, Public Works Director Jim Windingstad and public communications coordinator Jessica Hughes, also shared their welcome to the two new council members.
“I want to welcome our two new members, Rob and Sue. If there is anything I can do for you guys, let me know,” Windingstad said. “If you have any questions about what public works does or if you want to ride around in a snowplow or something like that, I can make that happen.”
Other topics
The City Council decided on dates for recycling events that will be held throughout the upcoming year. The city will notify residents about the dates via a pamphlet that will be sent out within the coming weeks.
One thing that was discussed when approving the dates and pamphlet was an event for recycling old electronic equipment.
City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko shared how this could be beneficial for the city and that there is a company in Blaine that would be able to attend the event. The benefit of using the company and having the event is that people would be able to see destroyed whatever they bring to be recycled.
“We have a lot of media that we need to destroy, whether it’s hard drives or whether it’s floppy discs,” Mursko said. “There are just certain things that we need to destroy that we can’t just put them in the garbage can.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the pamphlets and to add an event for recycling media to the pamphlet. Residents can expect nine events, with tentative dates at the moment, including two bicycle drop-offs and free paper shredding.
The city also voted to move the date of approval for the renovation of Furman Street and Hornsby Street to the next meeting on Jan. 27 when the council will be able to view the plans for the renovation, as they were not ready for the meeting.
Lastly, during the city attorney’s report, City Attorney Bill Griffith discussed the board making information more accessible to residents of Columbus. In a survey that will be sent out to residents, Griffith would like the city to ask whether or not people would be interested in receiving agendas, minutes, and other information from meetings in order to stay in the loop with the council.
Griffith mentioned that he receives these updates from other cities and that if the city is going to spend money on mailing, the survey should attempt to obtain as much information as possible.
Councilmember Shelly Logren shared her excitement for this announcement.
“I am really, really happy to hear about the personal contact and online account information that the attorney has given us, because I think this is something that we have needed for a long time,” Logren said. “It’s going to really improve the information highway between us and the citizens of Columbus.”
The City Council is set to meet again on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
