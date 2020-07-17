Government officials around the state have been facing a daunting task: making preparations for safe voting during the COVID-19 pandemic for the primary election on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3. It’s a situation that has caused city government officials to think outside the box in how precincts can remain open yet safe for in-person voting.
“We were brainstorming for ideas to ensure the safety of the election,” said Elizabeth Mursko, Columbus City Administrator and City Clerk. The option they came up with is to use the city’s public works building, which is where voting is typically held, but instead of getting out of their cars and walking inside to cast their votes, they instead will be able to drive through the city’s a 12,000-square-foot facility.
“We are projecting for between 300 to 500 voters [for the primary], and we can have as many as seven cars in the building at one time,” Mursko said. “The building was built for vehicles to drive into it; it has the air exchangers and all the elements we need. We think we can process voters pretty quickly.”
Voting quickly is one issue for Mursko and other area election officials, but a bigger issue is guaranteeing the safety of both voters and the election officials who oversee the balloting.
“The social distancing and sanitation rules that apply to city buildings will apply to the election as well,” said Karin Derauf, assistant clerk for Forest Lake. “We will follow all of the standards set by the state.”
The Office of Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is tasked with overseeing the two upcoming elections. Primary Day is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11, while National Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. And while local governments in Forest Lake, Columbus, Scandia, Wyoming and Linwood Township already have started their preparations to fill the guidelines they will receive from the state, there still is an air of uncertainty.
“I would anticipate we might receive changes leading right up to Election Day,” Scandia City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said. “This will be the first election during a pandemic, so we are learning new things all the time as we prepare for these elections.”
Linwood Township Clerk Pam Olson agreed, adding: “I don’t think we can predict what to expect. It’s such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Keeping voters safe
The most obvious changes to in-person voting are simple steps Minnesotans already are familiar with: The precepts of sanitizing hands frequently and maintaining “social distancing” will be seen in polling places around the area.
“We want to offer an environment that ensures the safety of our voters,” Wyoming City Administrator Robb Linwood said. “We will maintain high sanitation standards, and we are making sure to organize things to best maintain social distancing standards.”
As for the use of masks, all city officials said voters currently are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.
“We will have cloth face coverings for the public when they come in,” Linwood said. “They will be encouraged to wear them, but they have not been mandated by the state at this time.”
Olson said her discussions with election judges in preparations for the August vote focused as much on COVID-19 response as they did on the mechanics of completing the voting process.
“We talked about the layout of each of our precincts to get the maximum distance between people,” she said. “We talked about the sanitizing precautions we were taking after each voter cast their ballot.”
Several administrators also have wrestled with problems caused by voting booths. For example, Linwood said the voting booths in Wyoming are interlocked, so some of the booths cannot be used in order to keep social distancing norms in place.
Olsen said Linwood Township will use multiple banks of voting booths. After voters use one set of booths, the next set of voters will switch to a second bank of booths while the first set is sanitized.
And curbside voting also will be encouraged in Linwood Township.
“People would not have to leave their vehicle,” Olson said. “We ask voters to call our office, and once the voter notifies us, we will send two judges out to conduct the curbside voting. We have provided it in the past to accommodate those with mobility problems, but now with COVID-19 concerns we may see more people take advantage of that.”
Every elected official also said local government is placing emphasis on cleaning before, during and after the election takes place.
“We’re stepping up our cleaning routines,” Scandia’s Cammilleri said. “We’ll have the cleaning service throughout election day. We hope to mitigate the exposure to voters and to workers.”
Keeping election judges safe
While safety of voters is paramount for officials, so is the safety of the election judges, and local officials said in addition to frequent cleaning, judges will be enforcing social distancing rules.
“Monitors will have a more active role in terms of making sure potential voters are adhering to rules regarding spacing and social distancing,” Wyoming’s Linwood said. “But we also will have sanitizing elements and shields in place to protect our judges.”
Linwood Township’s Olson said she hopes to hire someone to do nothing but clean throughout Election Day.
“I would like to hire someone just to clean so our election judges don’t have to focus on cleaning all of the surfaces that may be affected,” she said.
This year Scandia will be moving its voting roster from a book to an electronic tablet. Voters there will find their name on the roll inputted in the tablet, and sign in to receive a voting ticket.
“That’s a significant change for our voters,” Cammilleri said. “We hope that it limits the person-to-person exposure, with the machine taking the place of an election official handling the book.”
While election officials around the area say they have lost some election judges, they feel the numbers are sufficient for the August primary. However, all expressed concern regarding having enough election judges for November’s general election, where national balloting for a president increases voter turnout.
Because election judge training is still taking place – and some judges may decide to step down closer to the election – the exact number of judges lost over COVID-19 concerns is not yet known, but each municipality is pushing to find and train more people to be judges.
“I don’t want to wear out my judges,” Olson said. “It can be an exhausting day if someone is here all day. I’d really like to have a deeper pool of judges so I could utilize them in shifts rather than potentially submit an election judge to 15 hours of exposure.”
To find out more about becoming an election judge in Washington County, go to co.washington.mn.us/1129/Election-Judge-Information. For election judge information in Chisago County, click on chisagocounty.us/967/Election-Judge-Info. For election judge information in Anoka County, go to anokacounty.us/231/Election-Judges.
Offering other ways to vote
One way voters can avoid being exposed to the coronavirus or expose others to the coronoavirus is to cast an absentee ballot., and election officials around the area all said they expected to see a rise in that choice of voting, especially given its rise in popularity in recent years.
“My experience, at least for Chisago County, is that absentee voting has been increasing every year, even before the pandemic,” Linwood said. “It may increase more this year because of the concerns over COVID-19. But we always share this [way to vote] with potential voters on our website and through social media.”
Counties around the state have prepared for a surge in absentee voting.
As of June 26, Anoka County had 12,000 mail-in ballots.
“That’s double what they would have had for a typical primary in years past,” Linwood Township’s Olson said.
All of the election officials contacted for this story did not want to politicize the issue of absentee voting, but instead stressed that it was an option for registered voters who wished to use it.
“We know that [absentee voting] won’t work for every voter, and some voters want to vote in the way they always have,” Scandia’s Cammilleri said. “You don’t have to have a special reason to cast an absentee ballot, but certainly [concerns over] COVID-19 is a valid reason. Absentee voting protects the voter, but it also protects poll workers from potential exposure.”
Washington County voters looking to investigate absentee voting should click on co.washington.mn.us/670/Absentee-Voting. For information on absentee voting in Chisago County, go to chisagocounty.us/140/Absentee-Voting. And information on absentee voting in Anoka County is available at anokacounty.us/224/Vote-Early.
