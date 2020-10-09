We are so thankful to Governor Walz and his team of Commissioners for their professional and caring response to the COVID-19 emergency.  The governor’s skillful management is based on the best medical science available and surely has saved thousands of lives and many millions of taxpayer dollars.  Sadly – in the middle of a pandemic! - our local senator, Karin Housley, has voted to dismantle the Governor’s team by removing two competent commissioners, so far.  With over 200,000 dead and counting this is no time to play the same vengeful games of the national Republican leadership.  We are voting for Josiah Hill this November for state senator in District 39 (Forest Lake, Stillwater, St. Croix Valley).  He will support the governor’s efforts to get this crisis under control.  And, as a public-school teacher and father of three, he will bring to the table a ground-level perspective of the real needs of our underfunded schools.  Josiah Hill is also focused on affordable health care and prescription drugs for all Minnesotans.  Hill believes that our state must use its vast purchasing power to drive down drug prices.  For a better Minnesota we will be supporting Josiah Hill as our next state senator.

