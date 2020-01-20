Volunteers are needed for the Point in Time Count, which is organized each year in response to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to assess the amount of people experiencing homelessness. The count, which takes place on Jan. 22, includes men, women, and children who are living in shelters, on the street, or in places not meant for human habitation, as well as individuals and families living with others. The PIT is conducted so Anoka County can identify what’s needed to help the homeless and to apply for housing and service programs.
There are two in-person trainings — Jan. 8 and 14 — before the PIT Count. Training can also be completed online after Jan. 14. Volunteers will work in pairs, and new volunteers will be placed with people who have experience doing the count.
The count, facilitated by Anoka County, the Heading Home Anoka Housing Collaborative, and the Suburban Metro Area Continuum of Care, will start at sunset and end at sunrise the following day. Locations throughout the county, including homeless shelters, city streets, and other known homeless encampments will be canvased to interview people who are experiencing homelessness.
New this year is the involvement of several area police departments. On Dec. 19, 2019, the Blaine Police Department conducted its own homelessness outreach event, with aid from neighboring police departments and social service organizations, at the former Buffalo Wild Wings building at Northtown Mall, connecting with 35 people wanting help. They were also provided with meals and vaccinations for the flu and Hepatitis A. This location, again facilitated by the Blaine PD, will be utilized 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. as a warming shelter/gathering place during the PIT count.
To sign up to volunteer and a training session, visit anokacounty.us/homelessness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.