St. Croix watershed part of study

The St. Croix River Association is hosting a one-day bird count between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Volunteers across the watershed are asked to submit data regarding bald eagles in the area. To participate, visit stcroixriverassociation.org/event/bald-eagle-count-2020 to register and receive a survey form for the count. After submitting data, participants will be entered in a drawing for prizes. 

