Site also provides list of community services
The city of Forest Lake, in coordination with the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, has developed a website for area businesses to connect with interested shoppers and customers.
The site, called “Virtual Downtown,” includes any Forest Lake business that wishes to participate, not just those located in the physical downtown area.
Virtual Downtown offers information on restaurants and retail businesses. It also provides information on those shops providing assistance to others such as food shelves, local nonprofits, and area churches.
The site updates information such as hours, patron requirements, and closing information that is regularly updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.