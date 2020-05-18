Site also provides list of community services

The city of Forest Lake, in coordination with the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, has developed a website for area businesses to connect with interested shoppers and customers.

The site, called “Virtual Downtown,” includes any Forest Lake business that wishes to participate, not just those located in the physical downtown area.

Virtual Downtown offers information on restaurants and retail businesses. It also provides information on those shops providing assistance to others such as food shelves, local nonprofits, and area churches.

The site updates information such as hours, patron requirements, and closing information that is regularly updated.

