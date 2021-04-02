The virtual 2021 St. Croix Youth Summit will be hosted by the St. Croix River Association on Earth Day, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The summit will feature local and international youth leaders and professionals in a conference for middle and high school students. Attendees will learn about the environmental issues and challenges facing the St. Croix River watershed and learn how they can take action to make a difference.
Attendees can choose from six environmental science workshops, a conservation career panel, and exhibits to attend.
The conference will kick off with a keynote presentation from author Natalie Warren, who wrote “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women,” recounting her journey as one of the first two women to canoe 2,000 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay.
The conference is free for students and $25 for adults.
Sign up by Friday, April 9 for the chance to win an Aquatic Invasive Species Kit for your classroom. For more information visit stcroixriverassociation.org/event/2021-st-croix-youth-summit/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.