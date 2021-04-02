The virtual 2021 St. Croix Youth Summit will be hosted by the St. Croix River Association on Earth Day, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The summit will feature local and international youth leaders and professionals in a conference for middle and high school students. Attendees will learn about the environmental issues and challenges facing the St. Croix River watershed and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

Attendees can choose from six environmental science workshops, a conservation career panel, and exhibits to attend. 

The conference will kick off with a keynote presentation from author Natalie Warren, who wrote “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women,” recounting her journey as one of the first two women to canoe 2,000 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay. 

The conference is free for students and $25 for adults.

Sign up by Friday, April 9 for the chance to win an Aquatic Invasive Species Kit for your classroom. For more information visit stcroixriverassociation.org/event/2021-st-croix-youth-summit/. 

