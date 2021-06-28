The Washington County Historic Courthouse is now accepting vendor applications for its 28th annual Christmas at the Courthouse event which will take place Nov. 20 and 21.
This is a competitive and juried event that seeks local vendors with a variety of handcrafted and/or local goods. Approximately 30 vendors are selected this year. To be eligible, submit the vendor application, and photos of the product and booth setup for review by Sept. 3. More information on the event and application information can be found at co.washington.mn.us/hcevents or email historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us. For questions, call 651-275-7075.
The Holiday Bazaar is free for guests, hosts a Bake Shop selling light lunch fare, beverages, and baked goods, Santa visits, live entertainment, and jail tours.
The event is a fundraiser for the Historic Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.