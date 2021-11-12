Sievers finishes high school career well
Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker was the first to realize his dream of winning the individual title at the Class 3A Boys State Cross Country Championship, which was hosted by St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 6, would not come true.
“I had the whole last mile to realize [I wasn’t going to win the state championship],” he said. “I was hurting pretty badly, especially that last 800.
“Winning state was always the goal, and I don’t think you want to jinx yourself by saying, ‘I want to finish third.’ But realistically, I think third was the best I could shoot for. So I can console myself with that.”
VanAcker also can console himself with the knowledge that finishing third in a sizzling time of 15:30.71 tied the highest finish in school history for a Ranger boy in this meet, as Eric Pierce placed third in the 1994 race.
“We’ve had some great runners in our program, so to finish that high – especially in this field, which is an elite field – means he ran a heck of a race,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said.
VanAcker was content to let the pack set the pace for the first mile, and he covered that distance in 4:49.23.
“I knew we would go out fast, so I knew we wouldn’t go any faster for the second mile,” he said. “It was a nice change of pace; I didn’t have to worry about strategy, I just went out by feel.”
VanAcker then ran the second mile in 5:06.63 – but so did juniors Nick Gilles of Minnetonka and Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong.
“He didn’t hold anything back,” Richardson said of VanAcker. “You have to tip your cap to those first two runners. They are incredible runners, and Dan is, too. He did everything possible to win the race, so he shouldn’t have any regrets about that race.
“I counted up the splits at the first-mile mark, and there were 16 people who ran from 4:49 to 4:51. So if he wasn’t there with them, it would have been very, very difficult to make up that ground.”
Gilles eventually won the race with a time of 15:22.81, while Breker was second with a 15:25.13 – roughly five seconds faster than VanAcker.
“Kudos to them; they were faster,” VanAcker said. “I think we went through the 2-mile mark at 9:55, and the first mile was 4:50, so we slowed down a lot after the first mile. I was feeling pretty good going into the third mile.
“We took turns taking the lead and pushing the pace up, but at the end they kept doing that and I just didn’t have enough at the end. I’ve never had that bad of a kick at the end of a race before – and my kicks are usually pretty bad.”
VanAcker laughed when he heard he had tied Pierce for the best finish in school history.
“Honestly, it’s kind of annoying that I didn’t finish second and beat that [record],” VanAcker said, then smiled. “But that’s cool, and I’m super happy with that.”
VanAcker was not the only Forest Lake senior running in the race, as Ethan Sievers placed 92nd with a time of 17:02.51.
“I thought he ran a good race,” Richardson said of Sievers. “He may not have run the time he wanted, but it’s so difficult when you have so many people running so fast. He ran the time he wanted at the mile mark, but he couldn’t run any faster or slower because he was surrounded by people.
“He knows that he ran hard and didn’t hold back. I’m going to miss him for sure – fortunately I’ll have him in track this year.”
Sievers admitted his strategy was affected by the large pack of runners surrounding him.
“I was trying to go out at 5:10 or 5:15 pace, so I could go fast later in the race,” he said. “I went out in 5:12, but I died at the end. The last mile and a half was pretty hard. …
“It was a lot of fun to run here, so I was happy to get here. That start was fun, watching everyone charge out of the blocks. Finishing was great, because it was fun to stop running. But this also is kind of sad, because this is my last high school cross-country race.
“But I’m glad I got to end it at St. Olaf [in the state meet].”
