Former Forest Lake track star Jeremiah VanAcker completed a strong freshman season with the Crown College track and field program.

VanAcker finished third in both the 800 and 5,000 at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference meet hosted by Minnesota-Morris.

VanAcker improved on his school record in the 5,000 at that meet, finishing with a time of 17:45.

VanAcker was named UMAC Athlete of the Meet and Rookie of the Year for his efforts during the indoor season as he won the mile, 3,000 and 5,000 at the league meet.

