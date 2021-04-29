FL boys and girls cross country both place third at Section meet
Daniel VanAcker was nowhere to be found on the list of Forest Lake boys cross-country results from their first meet run at St. Croix Bluffs early this season. He had a good reason, though.
“There was loop in the first mile, and I assumed we weren’t going on the same split coming back,” he said. “They didn’t have any cones, or signs saying don’t go left, so I ended up going off the course and running on a trail down farther than I was supposed to go.”
As you might imagine, friends and family have not let VanAcker forget that disqualification.
“I’ve taken a decent amount of grief – mostly from my family,” he admitted, then said at least one family member has stayed quiet: his father, David.
“In the very first meet of my senior year, I was in the lead,” David VanAcker explained. “It had rained, so all the chalk was washed off the course. So I took two of the top runners for the other team completely off the course – we were running in the middle of nowhere. And my team won because of that.”
Daniel VanAcker had no problems following the course at the Class 2A Section 7 meet run at Princeton on Thursday, Oct. 15. The junior posted a time of 16:05.7 to win the race, marking the third straight season a Forest Lake runner took the top spot in the boys race after Charlie Babcock won in 2018 and Max Charlsen finished first last year.
Forest Lake swept the individual titles at the section meet, the final meet of the season for both teams, as eighth grader Norah Hushagen beat defending champ Claire Beckman of Andover by nearly 50 seconds to win the girls race with an 18:07.5 clocking.
The girls team placed third with 67 points, just 2 behind second-place Duluth East, as Andover won the title with 40 points.
Sophomore Ellie Hanowski finished seventh with a time of 19:41.9, followed by junior Ella Niznik in 18th, senior Natalie Runquist in 20th, and sophomore Jordan Parent in 21st. The displacers for the Rangers were junior Annabelle Stang in 25th and senior Amelea Hauer in 38th.
The Ranger boys also placed third, with 101 points, with Andover winning the team title with 45.
Junior Ethan Sievers finished second for Forest Lake and 15th in the race with a time of 17:04.1, followed by junior Noah Erickson in 19th and sophomore Ryan Houseman in 20th, then freshman Logan Hays in 46th. The displacers for the boys were sophomore Jacob Mayer in 56th and sophomore Cooper Larson in 63rd.
Forest Lake boys coach Andy Richardson said VanAcker is a natural leader for his young team.
“He’s a good kid to watch if you’re looking for someone who puts in the work and watches it pay off,” Richardson said of VanAcker. “He’s got a ton of talent, but he’s always doing the right thing, and that makes him such a great leader.”
VanAcker is a three-sport standout at Forest Lake, wrestling for varsity on a team that advanced to the state team meet last winter while also running the 2-mile and a leg on the 4-by-800 relay for the track team in the spring.
When asked whether running or wrestling was his specialty, VanAcker said: “Honestly, I feel as if I do both. I think they complement one another; they mesh together pretty well. Part of my wrestling style is about endurance, and I think I’ve been successful beating kids in the third period because I have more in the gas tank. Wrestling uses your entire body, so I think that makes me a stronger runner. And wrestling is such a mental sport, so I use that mental aspect to push myself in cross-country.”
Richardson felt the combination of sports is a good blend for VanAcker.
“If it’s cross-country season, he’s all in. But when it’s wrestling season, he’s all in on wrestling, and he’s all in during track in the spring,” Richardson said. “He’s a good example of being successful in multiple programs. He shows that you can be successful at an elite level in multiple sports.”
