By the time you are reading this article, it is very likely that guidance has been issued on where schools are headed for this coming fall. No matter the outcome, it is readily apparent that there will be no solution that can appease all involved. This is too big, too complex, and has too many layers and moving parts to be able to satisfy all.
North Lakes Academy has been planning and discussing ever since the world shifted last March, and we have done so by sticking to some core principles and values throughout this process. The first is to always stay student-centered. All of our decisions have to first run through a filter of how it affects students. This is often more tough than you would imagine as students fall into so many different categories like age, skill, background and needs. What may work best for one group of students may not work at all for another. Research is clear that in-person learning has the most academic benefit to most students. But what if that is not feasible? How does a school adapt?
Last spring all schools stepped up to produce a distance learning platform with little planning or guidance. Some were able to produce outcomes better than others, but as a whole it was an extremely difficult ask. Lots of lessons were learned that are ready to be applied if a whole distance learning scenario is necessary once again. With this time to plan NLA, has been able to use the student-centered filter to structure a design that better meets student, staff and family needs should distance learning be implemented again.
The second filter used in preparing diligently relates to teacher workloads. How can NLA best set up teachers for successful planning and execution of curriculum for students? Again, research shows that in-person learning provides the best academic outcome for most - and it is what teachers are trained and skilled in planning for, but what if that is not possible? How will a hybrid model or distance learning model alter teacher planning? This is where the purposeful small class sizes of NLA serves our families best. By intentionally staying at or under a class size of 22 students, teachers will be able to use technology skillfully to connect with their students in small groups or as a whole class, without overwhelming that teacher and without letting students fall through the cracks or go unnoticed whether in the building or at home.
By keeping these two filters at the primary of our planning, the secondary layers start to sort themselves out as a result. By no means is this process simple, easy, or without tough decisions or discussions, but NLA is led by an administration that shares a common vision, a staff that invests into the school and each other, and a community that supports with understanding - even when issues or less than ideal scenarios are present. This will be a very challenging year, yet there is excitement around how we can do education better as a result. To all reading this, thank you for supporting and understanding what tasks lie ahead in preparing for the children coming into the schools of your community. NLA accepts this challenge and looks forward to living out our mission of being small, safe, and successful.
Cam Stottler is the executive director of North Lakes Academy. He can be reached at cstottler@northlakesacademy.org.
