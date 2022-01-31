Updated designs upgrade major warming house, address accessibility, and improve equipment
The city’s redesign and updating of Beltz Park is making strides. Jamie Muscha, the city’s parks and recreation coordinator, presented those plans to the council on Monday, Jan. 24.
The park, which lies roughly halfway between Highway 97 and the south side of Forest Lake’s First Lake next to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, has seen aging conditions. The park has been one of the main focus points used by the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission in the last several years, and has played a part in its repeated requests for more funding by the city.
The city recently approved a dramatically increased budget for the Parks, Trails and Lakes fund. Read more about that at tinyurl.com/56y45whm.
The Rotary Club of Forest Lake donated funds to Beltz Park updates in 2019, but due to limited funding elsewhere and pandemic-related timing issues, updates at Beltz Park have been delayed.
Now the city will be looking to make those improvements long-discussed by the Parks, Trails and Lakes Committee.
The PTL Committee held community feedback engagement events, including surveys and open houses, to discuss with residents the needs of the park.
One of the biggest complaints was a lack of accessibility and ADA compliance.
“I’ve had people comment that they can’t even access the park via wheelchair, so we’re going to make some really important accessibility improvements to access the park, and throughout the park connect to different amenities throughout,” Muscha said.
The focus on facilities at the park, Muscha said, will first focus on updating existing facilities, which will include the basketball and tennis courts, but will especially hone in on upgrades to the warming house. Upgrades to the warming house will turn the seasonal facility into a park pavilion in the summer with bathrooms and water fountains, making it a year-round amenity. It will include a rental space for indoor events and a covered picnic shelter with six to eight tables.
“There’s a need in the community for something in that nature for community gatherings other than Lakeside Memorial park. … It was a well sought-after request by the community and a nice improvement,” Muscha said.
Another major request that came through the community engagement sessions is having features for all ages and abilities, so new plans include playground structures for a variety of ages.
“We really are missing the mark,” Muscha said.
The new design plans include upgrading current playground equipment to be appropriate for ages 2 and up. She also noted the importance of adding teen amenities like a ninja warrior obstacle course.
“[It] will be something new and different for the community,” she said.
The next step is implementing the design, Muscha said. That will include receiving bids and quotes for the various projects, and submitting grant requests. The rough estimated cost of the updates, before obtaining quotes, is $1.8 million to $2.2 million. One grant by the Minnesota DNR the city anticipates submitting a request for would offer a maximum of $300,000 to the project.
Though a more solid timeline is soon forthcoming, work to update the park could begin as early as October.
