In the sequence, which is surprisingly – and unnecessarily – long, we see a montage of what appear to be real road rage incidents intercut with shots of angry protesters, all overlaid with various pieces of dialogue talking about declining public safety and a world ever increasing in danger. Linking this real-world footage and commentary with the events of “Unhinged,” in which a road-raging Crowe makes life hell for a newly-single mother (Caren Pistorius) by racing around town and murdering her friends and family, makes clear the intent: Be afraid of your fellow man (even those protesting injustice). There aren’t enough police. People with mental illness are dangerous. You are on your own in a terrifying world.
It’s a message so in conversation with our current moment that it does leave me wondering if an opportunistic studio threw in the segment after the recent Black Lives Matter protests to serve as red meat for a certain, more conservative segment of their expected audience. Certainly, it’s one that seems at times to be at odds with the movie itself, which, for example, features no shortage of police officers trying their best to protect Pistorius’s Rachel Hunter and her son, Kyle (Gabriel Bateman). In fact, that’s the most interesting thing about “Unhinged”: It’s a movie that seems at times to be at odds with itself.
But first, the rest of the plot, such as it is. After glowering down at Rachel for honking her horn at him in New Orleans traffic, Tom follows her to a gas station and steals her phone, giving him access to her contacts and personal information and robbing her of the ability to communicate with the outside world. He then begins to bludgeon, stab and torture his way through her contacts list, all the while taunting her on an old flip phone he left in her car. Eventually, he settles on his ultimate revenge: attempting to kill Kyle as Rachel races to keep both of them out of his clutches.
I’m not generally a big fan of horror films, but I have to give it up for Crowe here, who throws himself into his portrayal of Tom with a commitment that nothing else in the movie can match. Crowe, and at times the screenplay (written by Carl Ellsworth), seem to have a bead on what kind of man Tom is: an emblem of male rage, convinced of his own rectitude, fiercely misogynistic and taking out his frustrations on a defenseless woman.
And yet, the potency of the portrayal is often muted, sometimes by the screenplay and sometimes by what seem to be choices made by director Derrick Borte. The film calls out several choices made by Rachel early in the film, implying that the mental anguish Tom puts her through is partially her fault (and the film’s closing dialogue is victim-blaming to the extreme). The camera also frequently lingers on close-ups of Tom popping pills, as if to shift blame from the unrealistic expectations of patriarchy to a stigmatization of the mentally ill.
So, which is it: a horror movie caught between two competing political viewpoints or a muddled attempt at having your cake and eating it, too? I don’t know the answer, but I spent a lot of time thinking about it as I watched.
Maybe you don’t care about the politics at play. I can understand that. The violence is effective enough but not particularly thrilling, outside of a tense, well-played scene at a small diner. At 90 minutes, the film doesn’t overstay its welcome. Crowe really is quite good, all sweaty and entitled, and the movie does a very good job at conveying the threat of his large profile against Rachel’s smaller frame (both in person and when they’re in their vehicles). Ultimately, however, my preoccupation with the filmmakers’ motivations is maybe the biggest indictment I can give to “Unhinged”: If I’m watching a horror movie, shouldn’t I spend more time being horrified than wondering how many rewrites the script had?Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
