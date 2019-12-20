In the Times office, we have a small library of oversized tomes that contain every issue dating back to 1965, and a microfilm collection that stretches back to our 1903 beginnings. Sometimes I have a “story need” to check something in these historical documents, like last month when I had to determine how to complete the sentence, “Cross-country runner Max Charlsen earned the highest state meet finish by a Ranger boy since...” Just as often, though, I can be found reading them for fun. I happen to have been born on a Thursday, so what ran on the front page the day I was born? (Turns out, a big photo of a kid shoveling spaghetti into his mouth). What was covered in the earliest issue we have? What will I find if I pick an archive book at random and let it fall open to whatever page physics and gravity determine?
In perusing Times issues of decades past, I have found two major kinds of features that are kind of interesting, but which local newspapers just don’t have anymore. The first is what essentially amounts to a town gossip column. The Times used to include a regular feature called “The Comings and Goings of Forest Lake Folks.” Under that heading, you could read about births, weddings and deaths the way you still can today, but also items of utterly questionable interest, such as which house Mrs. Skoglund of St. Paul, aunt of local resident Q. Skoglund, visited for lunch and a game of euchre last Wednesday night. (Answer: It was the house of Q. Skoglund). The past may have been “a simpler time,” as people always phrase it, but I bet I could go back to that simpler time and find plenty of people who would agree with me that social visits and the like were not news. Columns like that can definitely stay in the past.
The other thing we’ve lost is the local contributor’s column, and this is a loss I mourn. Besides the standard items by the news writer, the sports writer, and so forth, old issues of the Times would also feature regular commentary, stories, opinions and even recipes or poetry from local people — people who weren’t full-time journalists. In the 1960s, you could read “Day to Day with a Farm Wife” by a Mrs. C. Holmes of Scandia, who peppered recipes for cakes, cookies and entrées in among charming stories and commentary. In the 1970s, you could read a column called “Uff Da!” by Charlene Bergerson, each entry beginning with “Uff Da is when...” followed by a description of something silly she saw or heard about. Examples I have found include a person falling off a bicycle and another getting clotheslined by a low-hanging tree limb while riding a horse. Sometimes she includes a quote or two from the victim: “It was very bad you see because the horse wanted to keep on going and I couldn’t go,” the unfortunate horseman reported in the July 19, 1979 Times.
This kind of local color is something we could stand to see brought back. We’ll start by channeling the journalistic spirit of Charlene Bergerson.
Uff Da is when you happen to be standing in the worst possible place when the obstacle sensor in your automatic garage door breaks, as I learned to some amusement on Thanksgiving Day at my neighbor’s expense. I don’t know what force there is in the universe that drove me to walk out my door at exactly the right moment to see my neighbor get brained and knocked to the ground by his own garage door — a rather unsafe time for its “failsafe” feature to fail — but I was very much thankful for it, even as I crossed the road to check that he was OK.
My neighbor was only mildly injured, mostly just embarrassed, and the door did finally stop descending upon actual contact with an “obstacle,” so there was no further assault on his person. I collected a quote from him on the whole experience, but standards of good taste prevent me from printing it.
Now, in honor of Mrs. C. Holmes of Scandia, whoever she was outside of her journalistic career, I present a recipe for Cincinnati chili.
Ingredients: 2 pounds ground beef, 1 can tomato sauce, 2 tablespoons vinegar, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Spices, all in ground/powder form: 1/4-cup chili, 2 tablespoons garlic, 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon cloves, 1 tablespoon onion, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon allspice.
Procedure: Place beef in a large pan, fill with enough water to cover. With a fork, break beef into a fine texture. Bring water to boil. Reduce heat and allow beef to simmer until all or most has turned gray. Then, add tomato sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, chocolate, salt and spices. Stir to mix. Depending on heat, allow to simmer for 2-3 hours, until water has reduced and a meaty sauce has resulted.
Serving: Cincinnati chili is classically served on top of either spaghetti or a hot dog. Top this with a generous helping of shredded cheese. Many people also top with oyster crackers, and some add chopped onions and/or baked beans as well – up to you. My wife stops short of the onions and beans, but stirs sour cream in instead.
Cincinnati chili may not be a local staple in this area, but I myself am a local, so anything I can make has at least one local advocate. Besides, I’m afraid I don’t have any recipes for lutefisk to share (speaking of things that should stay in the past...).
Columns of the sort written by Charlene Bergerson and Mrs. C. Holmes of Scandia often ended with a bit of advice. All I can think of, inspired by my neighbor, is “Watch where you’re standing!”
Brad O’Neil is the sports editor of the Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at brad.oneil@ecm-inc.com.
