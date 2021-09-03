NLA junior part of second straight tourney victory
The friendship of Charlie Weiss and Erik Panyan is a credit to Charlie’s mother.
“A few years ago, me and my brother were setting up a badminton net at McKinley Park Campground,” Panyan said. “And suddenly his mom dragged him over to us and said, ‘This is Charlie, I want you to be friends.’ I guess she was tired of him just sitting around.”
Weiss confirmed the story, adding: “My mom basically dragged me up the hill and made me play with Erik, who now is my good friend. We were shy at first, but we had a lot of things in common.
“Since that time, we’ve always camped together, gone fishing and gone biking. Now I’m glad that we met.”
The friendship has led to success at the Minnesota High School Muskie Tournament, which for the past two years has been held in mid-August at Lake Vermilion. Last year Weiss, who will be a junior at North Lakes Academy, and Panyan, soon to be a freshman at Virginia High School, won the tournament.
This year the pair repeated as champions of the tournament, which is sponsored by the Twin Cities Chapter of Muskies, Inc.
What is most surprising about the back-to-back titles is that Weiss admits he was not interested in fishing for muskie early in his life.
“I wasn’t excited about it at first, because it was hard to reel in a 40-inch muskie when you’re little,” Weiss said. “But over the years, I’ve come to enjoy it. I love the thrill of reeling in the fish. It’s exciting, especially when you get that giant monster into the boat. It’s a thrill to catch these magnificent creatures.”
Last year Weiss caught and released the winning fish, which measured at 49.5 inches.
“Last year’s tournament was a little different, because of COVID-19,” Weiss said. “But we were happy when I caught the fish – it was pretty exciting.”
This year Panyan caught and released the winner, which measured 42 inches, despite having a bumpy start to the tournament.
“We forgot to put the drain plug in,” Panyan said. “So the boat took on a little water, but we got the bilge pump going. I had a big fish up to the boat once – a 45-pound fish, we thought – but it fell off my hook.
“Eventually I got a 42-pounder, and we kept watching the app to see if anyone got a bigger fish. A 42 is a good fish, but you can beat it. So we were pumped when the deadline came and no one had a bigger fish.”
While the back-to-back titles are nice, the best part of fishing for both Weiss and Panyan is the opportunity to spent time together.
“We joke around, talk about life and lots of different things,” Weiss said. “It’s fun when you get to share the time with someone you’ve known for a long time.”
Panyan agreed, adding: “Charlie is a joker who likes to make a lot of puns, and he’s a lot of fun. For example, after we caught the muskie a year ago our hands were slimy, and Charlie kept asking me if I wanted a ‘fish slime sandwich.’
“I declined the offer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.