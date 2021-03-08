Alm earns UMAC men's basketball award
Forest Lake graduate Noah Alm was named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week on Feb. 22 for his fine performance in three games for the University of Northwestern.
The senior set a school single-game record with 42 points in a win over Minnesota-Morris on Feb. 16, and for the week he averaged 30.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in three victories.
VanAcker receives men's indoor track honor
Forest Lake graduate Jeremiah VanAcker was named UMAC men’s indoor track athlete of the week on Feb. 8 after setting a Crown College record in his very first collegiate competition.
The freshman won the 3,000-meters in a race hosted by St. Scholastica on Feb. 6, and his time of 9:33.89 broke the Crown school record in that event. VanAcker also won the mile in that meet with a 4:36.06 clocking.
