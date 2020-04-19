At 8:15 on Saturday night, Forest Lake police officers responded to an abandoned 911 call in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North, according to a press release by the Forest Lake Police Department.

Officers found a female dead in the home. A male suspect fled to an outbuilding prior to the officer's arrival. Later, a single gunshot was heard from the building. The Washington County SWAT Team entered and then located the man dead inside the building.

Additional assistance was given by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ramsey County SWAT Team, and North Memorial Ambulance.

The police department assures that there is no danger to the public, and no more suspects are being sought.

Further information on the deaths are pending the medical examiner's autopsies.

 

*Editors note: The original post dated the event on Friday night. The incident took place on Saturday night. The Times regrets this error.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments