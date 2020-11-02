The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fourth annual Turkey Trot.
For the past three years, the Forest Lake Rotary Club has held a 5K and 1K Fun Run event. The Turkey Trot benefits Rangers Supporting Rangers. Rangers Supporting Rangers provides support to Forest Lake Area District students and families with a financial need.
The race begins at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Forest Lake City Center.
This year they will continue the tradition even with the concern of COVID-19.
“We were very disappointed that we have had to cancel the 2021 Winter Plunge because it was our way of helping many nonprofits have fun and at the same time, raise money for their causes. This year we hope to make this Turkey Trot event the best ever to support our local Rangers Supporting Rangers,” Rotarian Karen Morehead said.
Those who wish to participate must register for the run ahead of time and will be required to wear a mask for check-in; masks will not be provided. Participants will be able to remove their masks once the race has begun.
All athletes will be required to sign a release waver stating that they have not tested positive for COVID or been in contact with a person with a positive test.
There will be no awards ceremony or after-race party. These requirements are being mandated by Washington County.
Registration for the run is $25 for adults and $10 for students. To receive a T-Shirt you must register online by Nov. 10. Participants can also register day of at the City Center, on-site registration will open at 8:15 a.m.
For more information or in order to register go to forestlakerotary.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.