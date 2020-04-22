Bankers in the greater Forest Lake area were scrambling last week as small businesses flooded their offices with applications for forgivable loans under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. By April 16, however, the $349 billion authorized by the CARES Act for Small Business Administration allocation had been exhausted.
From Scandia to Forest Lake and on to Wyoming, it was the same story for local community banks that found dozens of hurting small businesses seeking help to stay afloat.
“They are getting slammed,” said Greg Isaacson, president and chief executive officer of Security State Bank of Marine as officials in the bank’s four locations handled loan applications.
As the federally-backed Paycheck Protection Program funding spigot ran dry, officers of First State Bank of Wyoming said nearly 50 loan applications were still in the works. It was a similar story for Isaacson.
“We took our first loan application on April 6,” he said. During the following 10 days, Isaacson said the bank through its offices in Marine on St. Croix, Scandia, Forest Lake and Lindstrom processed “dozens and dozens” of loans for “several” millions of dollars.
It’s all happened quickly as part of the federal government’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled millions of businesses due to mandated shut-downs and a general downward turn in consumer spending. More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance benefits. In Minnesota, nearly 500,000 have filed for unemployment.
SBA efforts
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was passed by Congress in late March and signed into law on March 27. The SBA began releasing funds on April 3. Funds were allocated under PPP to help businesses keep employees on the payroll.
It is one of two SBA programs that were rolled out or expanded to address the economic crisis. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is the second. The CARES Act allocated $10 billion to EIDL to provide emergency grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses.
The Paycheck Protection Program has been a critical lifeline to struggling businesses, Zaruba and Isaacson said. Under the PPP, a business can apply quickly and smoothly with reduced red tape for loans to cover payroll, health insurance, rent and utilities. Loans carry a 1% interest rate, but are fully forgivable to cover the initial eight-week period.
Loans are designed for businesses based in the United States with 500 or fewer employees. Loan balances that exceed the eight weeks of payroll and expenses will see repayment delayed for six months.
PPP loans are based on 2019 salary amounts. In calculating a loan, the salary computations from 2019 are multiplied by 2.5 to determine the loan. Once documented and approved by the SBA, 75% of the loan must be used to cover eight weeks of payroll; 25% can be used by the business for expenses such as mortgage, rent and utilities.
It’s not only small businesses that are eligible for PPP loans. Sole proprietors, nonprofits, veterans organizations and tribal businesses can also apply for loans. Loans are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bank Perspective
As the leaders of two banking operations with deep histories in the area, Zaruba and Isaacson see their role in the PPP program as critical to supporting their communities and banking customers. First State Bank of Wyoming was founded in 1914; Security State Bank of Marine is five years younger with its founding in 1919.
“As a community bank this is our purpose to be there for the local economy,” Zaruba said. “This is impactful to the community,” Isaacson added.
Nate Wilner, lead commercial loan officer at the Wyoming bank, said he would have liked more time to process loans. The SBA lead-up to the actual loan applications was clunky, he said. “It’s like a tugboat pushing an ocean liner,” he said. “It doesn’t go very far very fast.”
But once the doors opened, the applications poured in, he said. With the $349 billion gone, bank officials are hopeful something will be done in Washington to replenish the SBA funding. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a measure to replenish the PPP fund with $320 billion.
The fourth federal government stimulus effort may be amended to include new funding for hospitals, clinics and state and local governments to deal with rising COVID-19 expenses such as testing. A compromise bill may see action in Congress this week.
Any new funding may enable community banks to expand their customer base. In the first round of applications most came from existing customers of the two banks.
“We’re taking care of our customers,” Isaacson said. “It’s a big challenge for us. We need to be there for our customers.”
Wilner and Zaruba said the Wyoming bank “has been focusing on our customers,” but has taken referrals from other banks. Leaders in Washington hope new funding will allow community banks to assist businesses that are not current customers.
Isaacson and Zaruba said local banks were required under the SBA program to utilize bank funds to complete PPP loans.
“This is the bank’s money, not the government’s money,” Isaacson said of the loans. Under terms of the program, it will be several months before CARES dollars are returned to local banks. “There is a limit because we are using our liquidity.”
Under PPP banks are credited a fee paid by the government based on loan size.
The crisis tops all that Zaruba has witnessed in his 35 years with First State Bank of Wyoming. He is optimistic the PPP program and will be vital, but he’s not sure how serious the situation will be long-term.
“This is yet to play out as to the overall economy,” he said.
Isaacson said he is saddened to see local businesses fighting for their existence. It’s heartening, he says, to see the public helping struggling businesses, like restaurants, by ordering take-out food. It is an effort by the public that helps. And like PPP, he understands it is limited and only time will tell.
“It doesn’t come close to making up the difference,” he said.
