I find it very funny that when I was younger I thought I would be playing in the NBA. I didn’t touch a basketball seriously until high school, and somehow my 8-year-old brain thought it would be a good idea to set those goals for myself without any plan to execute.
However, when I set the goal of becoming a journalist, I did not follow the same method of planning that I did in the second grade. Instead, I told myself that I would work hard for the things I want in life and that I would work as hard as I could for whoever would give me the chance. Now, here I sit writing my first piece for the Forest Lake Times.
This past May, I graduated with a degree in journalism from Bethel University, in Arden Hills. My goal was to accomplish as much as possible in my time at Bethel, and I can say I truly experienced a lot. From living in Brooklyn, New York, for a semester while participating in an internship program to covering the Bethel women’s basketball team play in the NCAA Division III tournament, my time there was well spent.
When I was in New York, I interned at a local paper called Brooklyn Paper. While the Forest Lake area is not as heavily populated as Brooklyn was, I still bring a lot of what I learned there to this paper. While there I received experience writing about a community and accurately representing the people who live within it both accurately and fairly. My very first front-page story was covering a woman who had lived in Brooklyn her whole life. I wrote the story because she was turning 100 years old and had a lot to tell. I was able to talk with her and her grandsons and learn about her life and things she loves. In the end, I was able to tell a little piece of her life to the people in Brooklyn and I couldn’t have been more proud to do it.
I will admit that while at times I do miss New York, it is nice having people hold the door for me in Forest Lake and smiling instead of giving a death stare or an inappropriate gesture.
I only met one famous person during my five months in the city, Guillermo Rodriguez from the Jimmy Kimmel show, but I did, however, eat a lot of pizza for very cheap. When I say a lot, I really mean a lot. There is a pizza place on every corner and most of them only charge a dollar for a slice, so as you can imagine my pants started getting a little tight a few months into the semester.
I will never forget the valuable life lessons that I was taught while living in the Big Apple, like cheer for the sports team with the most fans. That being said, go Rangers, Dragons and Huskies.
When I got back to Minnesota, and eventually Bethel, I was excited to spend my last semester with friends and for the opportunity to get a higher position at my student newspaper, The Clarion, where I was named the sports editor and I was able to see most of my friends on a daily basis. However, the pandemic seemed to shut all of that down rather quickly.
If you have ever tried to run a sports section of a college newspaper that just saw all of its school’s spring sports canceled, then you know the struggle I had. However, I was able to persevere and with the help of ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance,” I was able to push out weekly content. Unsurprisingly, the reviews that we wrote did well, because we all know that what people love to read is someone who was only alive for six months of the ‘90s talking about the cultural impact Michael Jordan had throughout the decade.
Since watching my digital college graduation, my professional writing career has begun. I was given the opportunity to write about the Twin Cities protests and civil unrest that took place at the end of May. Despite the circumstances, it was a great experience and has been a part of my professional journey that has inevitably brought me here.
My college professor Scott Winter’s favorite slogan was “Truth Matters,” and while at times it can be cheesy or corny, I truly believe in it wholeheartedly. This is the reason I wanted to be a journalist. I’ve wanted the opportunity to tell others’ stories and to report on events as accurately and fairly as possible.
With the Forest Lake Times, I will do my best to accurately represent what is happening within the Forest Lake area. Hopefully, my next piece will not be focused on myself but rather you, the people who call the Forest Lake area home.
