FL boys finish fifth at section meet
Forest Lake senior Maxamilian True claimed a berth in the boys state swim meet for the fourth year in a row by winning the 100 breast at the Class 2A Section 7 tournament hosted by Coon Rapids High School on Saturday, March 13.
True was one of five swimmers to qualify for the state meet in the highly competitive event, winning with a time of 56.61. No other event at the Section 7 meet had more than two swimmers qualify for state, which will be held at Freeman Aquatics Center at the University of Minnesota on Friday, March 19.
True’s time of 56.61 is a Forest Lake school record, surpassing the 57.19 mark he set as a sophomore during the preliminary heats of the 2019 state tournament.
As a team, the Rangers finished fifth in the Section 7 competition with 209 points. Duluth won the event with 464 points, 58 more than second-place Coon Rapids.
True also placed fourth in the 100 fly with a time of 53.05, while fellow senior Levi Waskey finished eighth in that event with a 56.38 clocking.
Waskey also placed sixth in the 200 free (1:53.79), with junior Brady McGovern (1:59.12) and sophomore Joe Galsworthy (1:59.16) taking 13th and 14th, respectively, in that event.
McGovern and Galsworthy also scored points in the 500 free, with McGovern claiming eighth (5:20.8) while Galsworthy took ninth (5:22.72).
Junior Brady Jarosz also scored points in two individual events for the Rangers, finishing seventh in the 100 free (51.61) while taking 10th in the 50 free (23.48).
Sophomore Deacon Andre placed sixth in 1-meter diving with a 275.45 score for his six dives, while junior Riley Jankowski claimed 10th in the 100 back with a 59.35 clocking.
Freshman Beau Brady finished just outside the list of scoring swimmers in the 200 IM, placing 17th with a time of 2:20.34, while senior Logan Rachel faced the same fate when he finished 17th in the 100 back (1:03.69).
The 200 medley relay of Jankowski, True, Waskey and Jarosz placed fourth with a time of 1:41.21, while the 200 free relay of Brady, Rachel, McGovern and sophomore Riley Siedow finished sixth with a 1:38.97 clocking.
The 400 free relay of Waskey, McGovern, Jarosz and True took fifth with a time of 3:27.81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.