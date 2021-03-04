Forest Lake boys finish 3rd, girls 4th in meet
Forest Lake senior Zach Trotto earned his third consecutive bid to the State Alpine Ski meet by winning the Section 7 individual title at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Tuesday, March 2.
Trotto had a combined time of 1:12.42 for his two trips down the slope to best second-place August Brown of Chisago Lakes by two and a half seconds.
The team champion, and the top five individuals not on the winning squad qualified for the state meet, which will be held at Giant’s Ridge on Wednesday, March 10.
As a team, the Forest Lake boys placed third in Block A with 170 points, just six points behind second-place Andover and only 12 in back of team champ Duluth East. Following Trotto for the Rangers was freshman Mathias Peterson in tenth (1:19.83), sophomore Mathias Longsdorf in 18th (1:22.42), senior Luke Ulbricht in 21st (1:23.70), senior Marcus Longsdorf in 23rd (1:24.20) and senior Jacob Gervais in 25th (1;24.76).
In the girls race, Forest Lake placed fourth in Block A with 156 points. Eighth grade Greta Stanek just missed qualifying for state as an individual, placing eighth overall with a combined time of 1:25.23 – and just two-hundredths of a second behind the final individual qualifier.
Seventh grader Adie Tredinnick placed 12th (1:26.00), followed by freshman Maja Henslin in 13th place (1:26.04), senior Tina Ochsenbauer in 43rd (1:49.27) and senior Jocelyn Sandstrom in 48th (1:55.96).
