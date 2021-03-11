Ranger boys finish 3rd while girls are 4th
Forest Lake Alpine skier Zach Trotto won the Section 7 individual title at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Tuesday, March 2.
That title was music to the ears of the senior, who put aside the inconsistency that had plagued him all season to claim the crown and earn his third consecutive bid to the state meet.
“My goal was just to put down a couple of solid runs,” Trotto said. “I just wanted to make sure I got through the course clean. This season I’ve been struggling to put two clean races down, so I tried to stay calm.”
Trotto posted a time of 37.81 on the Red Course and 34.61 on the Blue to give him a combined time of 1:12.42 for his two trips down the slope. Those marks, both the fastest of the day, allowed him to beat second-place August Brown of Chisago Lakes by 2 1/2 seconds.
“He skied smart and didn’t try to do too much,” coach Trevor Pinewski said of Trotto. “The biggest compliment I can give him is to say he skied smart – and that’s why he skied fast.”
Trotto said his struggles during his senior season were more mental than physical.
“I was in my head a little bit, skiing a little crazy,” he said. “I wasn’t very consistent, and I blew out quite a bit.”
Pinewski said Trotto also struggled to separate competing in school tournaments with the competitions he took part in outside of the program.
“At those [outside] races he has to put it all on the line,” Pinewski said. “During our races there were a lot of mental errors, and there were times he just didn’t ski smart. It wasn’t what he was capable of doing.”
Trotto said it was not difficult to put his regular-season struggles behind him.
“I remembered that I have done this before, and I could do it again,” he said. “Having a clear goal, and realizing that I didn’t have to do more than I was capable of doing, helped a lot.”
As a team, the Forest Lake boys placed third in Block A with 170 points, just six points behind second-place Andover and only 12 in back of team champ Duluth East. Following Trotto for the Rangers was freshman Mathias Peterson in 10th (1:19.83), sophomore Mathias Longsdorf in 18th (1:22.42), senior Luke Ulbricht in 21st (1:23.70), senior Marcus Longsdorf in 23rd (1:24.20) and senior Jacob Gervais in 25th (1:24.76).
“I was extremely happy with where Mathias Peterson ended up – I thought he performed very well,” Pinewski said. “And I was glad Mathias Longsdorf had two good runs, because I know he has more to grow and more to give.”
In the girls race, Forest Lake placed fourth in Block A with 156 points. Eighth grade Greta Stanek just missed qualifying for state as an individual, placing eighth overall with a combined time of 1:25.23 – just two-hundredths of a second behind the final individual qualifier.
“I think this is a reminder of what she can do,” Pinewski said of Stanek. “She can take away a lot of positives from this race. I was pleasantly surprised with where she finished. We’ve asked to her to ski fast and ski aggressively, and hopefully she has learned she can do that.”
Seventh grader Adie Tredinnick placed 12th (1:26.00), followed by freshman Maja Henslin in 13th place (1:26.04), senior Tina Ochsenbauer in 43rd (1:49.27) and senior Jocelyn Sandstrom in 48th (1:55.96).
“It was a fun season, and we had bright spots that we can build upon,” Pinewski said. “We thank all of our seniors for their contributions to the program. We need more members of the team, but it’s great to see we have a core of skiers to build around.”
Meanwhile Trotto advanced to the state meet, which was held at Giant’s Ridge on Wednesday, March 10.
“[My confidence] is better than it was before the section race,” he said with a laugh. “Traditionally Giants Ridge is a place where I’ve liked to ski, and it’s a place that I feel fits my style, so I’m comfortable skiing there.
“I don’t have any numbers in mind [in terms of times or places]. I just want to put down a couple of clean runs and see what happens.”
Editor's note: Trotto won the boys individual state title, and a full story of his accomplishments at the state meet will be published in next week's edition of the paper.
