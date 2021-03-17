Senior focused on ‘being solid’
The third time was the charm for Forest Lake senior Zach Trotto, who claimed the state title in boys Alpine skiing at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, March 10.
Trotto posted a combined time of 1:12.04 for his two races to beat second-place William Nida of South Lakeville by more than a half-second.
The senior is the first Forest Lake skier to win the boys individual state crown in the sport, which began in 1939, and Trotto said his experiences at state the previous two seasons played a role in this year’s title.
As a sophomore, Trotto finished 10th in the section race, making him the final qualifier for the state meet. Under no pressure, he placed 39th in that race.
“Placing that high [at sections] took me by surprise,” he admitted. “I was pretty consistent, but I was surprised that I was able to finish that high. And at the state meet, I wasn’t disappointed at all, because I didn’t have any expectations.”
As a junior, Trotto finished second in the section race. As a result, he put a lot of pressure on himself to do well at state – and instead stumbled in his first race there and limped home in 75th place.
“Finishing second at sections, I pushed myself to do more than I could do,” he admitted. “And that’s why I did so poorly. So this year I just went into the meet with a clear goal and a clear mind. The goal was to put down two clean runs. Nothing more.”
In his first run at this year’s state event, Trotto finished the course with a time of 36.49 seconds to hold the top spot at that point in the competition.
“The first run was pretty smooth,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be in first after that run, but I did feel it would be among the top competitors, and I would be in contention [for the individual title]. I knew I couldn’t let the first run affect the second run. I just decided to focus on simply having another clean run.”
On his second run, Trotto handled the pressure and posted a time of 35.55, a mark second only to Nida by roughly a tenth of a second.
“I don’t know how to process it,” Trotto said shortly after the results were announced. “Right now, it just feels like a thing that happened. I’m not sure when it will hit me; right now I’m overwhelmed.”
Trotto said he did not view this year’s title as “redemption” from last year’s performance. He also did not want to view the title as a rebound from an up-and-down regular season that ended with a section title.
“I view this as more as a progression from last year to this one,” he said. “Skiing is such a mental sport; things can change from week to week, and it is unforgiving in that way. In the conference races this season, I kept having little slip-ups that would keep me from the top spots.
“But they taught me how I had to mentally prepare for big races late in the season. And I think changing that mindset has really helped me.”
While Trotto was not able to celebrate with an awards ceremony, he said that did not diminish his excitement.
“The way I’m viewing it, this past summer I didn’t even know if there would be a high school skiing season,” he said. “Just having a season makes me very happy. Not having those little ‘extra’ things, but still having a season, is a trade I’m happy to make.
“It would have been nice to have an awards ceremony or get the medal that day. But considering we could have not had a season at all, I’m OK with that.”
Trotto said his parents, John and Kristin, and coaches have helped push him to this achievement.
“My parents get me everywhere, and my dad does a lot of the tuning of my skis,” Zach Trotto said. “Our assistant coach, Ty Letourneau, is a guy I’ve been working with since eighth grade, and he’s pushed me to be a success.”
