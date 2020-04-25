Governor Tim Walz appointed Catherine Trevino to the bench as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. She will be chambered in Chisago County.
“Ms. Trevino has a proven track record of putting the people of Minnesota first,” Walz said in a press release. “Her legal experience and pro-bono work speak highly of her commitment to serving the people of Chisago County.”
Trevino currently serves as a part-time Assistant Public Defender and a court appointed counsel for the Mental Health Commitment and Paternity/Contempt cases in Sherburne County. She also operates her own law firm in Anoka, where she primarily practices criminal defense.
Prior to residing in Minnesota, Trevino was a Felony Trial Supervisor at the Lake County Indiana Prosecutor’s Office, a Public Defender in Lake County, and a member of the federal Criminal Justice Act Panel.
She also was a practitioner of her own law firm, where she concentrated her practice in the areas of family law, eviction work, personal injury, and criminal defense.
Trevino’s community involvement includes membership in the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Minnesota Women Lawyers Community Action & Advocacy Committee, and the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force. She also serves as an advisor for the Totino Grace High School Mock Trial Team.
