There’s always a danger in writing a column on something unfolding in real time, but as the Coronavirus epidemic unfolds, I think it’s worth sharing some of my thoughts on risks, rewards, and travel.
A good starting point is to reflect for a few moments on the risks that we face in our day to day lives. Every time we leave our homes – heck, every time we hop in the shower – we encounter both risks and rewards. We leave our homes to shop, dine out, visit friends and family, work, and much more, yet every day on average, one of our fellow Minnesotans is killed in a highway accident. Each day, almost three Minnesotans die from falls, such as slipping in the shower or tripping on the ice. In an average winter, one Minnesota dies every other day from the common flu, yet fewer than fifty percent of us get a flu shot annually.
I don’t share these statistics to alarm anyone, but simply to point out that our daily lives involve a fair amount of risk. But, for most of us, the rewards of living our lives far exceed the fear of the risks that we are exposed to every day. I don’t choose not to drive to work every day because a fear of becoming a highway fatality statistic, but I take reasonable, extra precautions, especially when the weather is bad. I also maintain my car, making sure that the headlights, brakes, and tires are in good shape. Occasionally, I will forgo or reschedule a planned drive when the weather is dire. I try to avoid acting foolishly, but by the same token, I don’t let fear run my life.
I think that’s a useful perspective to have when evaluating the risks and rewards of traveling during the current Coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus absolutely poses some risks – for healthy people, the likely worst outcome is a bad case of the flu, or perhaps some unplanned time in a dull quarantine facility. For the elderly, the health risks are higher, and the consequences of catching the virus can be fatal. Like the flu, it is highly contagious, and like the flu, there are certain places in the world (like a nursing home or a school) where an outbreak would be devastating to those impacted. It’s also important, of course, to do our best to avoid transmitting a virus like this, even if we aren’t personally affected by it.
When we think about risks, it’s important to educate ourselves about them. There are some excellent and credible sources of information about Coronavirus, its spread, and precautions we can all take to prevent falling ill. Both the World Health Organization (www.who.int) and US Centers for Disease Control websites (cdc.gov) contain lots of scientifically validated information.
For travelers, the CDC and WHO have some very specific cautions. As of this writing, they recommend avoiding all nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. So, think of visiting these countries today as the equivalent to hopping on the highway during a blizzard. For the rest of the world, the precautions recommended are in line with standard advice to any traveler at any time – avoid contact with sick people, wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, and notify your physician of any change in your overall health during or after your travel. So, the cautions for other travel would be the equivalent to hitting the highway on an overcast day, and driving the speed limit, looking over your shoulder before you merge, and making sure that your brake lights work. In short, normal precautions.
That somehow doesn’t feel like that’s enough, though, does it? We’re seeing images of people wearing masks, empty planes, and grocery store shelves. Events and vacations are being cancelled, trips are being postponed, and there’s a feeling of uncertainty in anyone who is planning a trip in the next month or two.
That’s the rub. On the one hand, we have facts and science telling us not to worry too much. But, on the other hand, we’ve got an unsettled feeling in our stomachs that just won’t quite go away.
So, how to proceed? Ultimately, traveling during this time is a personal decision, and one that each of us needs to make for ourselves. Some of us would hop on the highway in a blizzard, and others of us stock up on canned goods and hibernate at the first sign of a snow flurry. Your personal comfort level, and your personal weighing of the risks, is ultimately what matters in a situation like this.
For me, I have a cruise planned next week and a trip to Europe booked at the end of March, and have no intention of changing my plans. I’m prepared for some on-the-fly changes as I travel, and I’ve taken some reasonable precautions to ensure that my personal and professional worlds will keep on turning in the case I’d end up ill or quarantined. If you have travel planes in the next month or two, or are thinking about taking a trip, I’d encourage you to get the facts, identify the risks and rewards, and make the decision that you think best for you.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders in Stillwater. He can be reached at 651-964-8245 or ted@tvlleaders.com.
