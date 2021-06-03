Every person has seasons in their life and in their career. For me personally, one of my best seasons started in the fall of 2015 when I joined the Forest Lake School District. Prior to coming to Forest Lake, I was already keenly aware of the type of school system I was joining because my wife had grown up here. She and her family were appreciative of the education she received and spoke glowingly of the educators in the district. Having been a part of this district for the past six years, I now can see why they feel the way they do. Forest Lake is a special place because we have talented teachers working with amazing students. What else can a principal ask for?
When I was selected as the next principal at Century Junior High the staff, students, and broader community gave me the warmest of welcomes. I later learned that this was due to the broad culture already established on how we welcome our students day in and day out in a way that makes everyone feel like they belong. Later, when I joined the team at Southwest Junior High the experience was the same. The sense that our school system has something for every student and every student is valued has been one of most valued characteristics I reflect upon and one of the primary reasons I enjoy being here.
As I move into a new role for me in the district it causes me to take a breath and think back about all the treasured memories over the past six years. Working with students, parents, and staff members to create a vision for a new middle school program that opened in the fall of 2018 was certainly a highlight. What impressed me the most about that time was how the entire group approached the work from the standpoint of: if it is good for kids, the answer is yes. This was an amazingly powerful anchor and one in which any important decision should be made. That same viewpoint continues to persist in every student-focused conversation I am in and in the way that I watch teachers plan their lessons. Seeing the learning and growth in the building each day impresses upon me what an important role education plays in our world. I am glad to have been a part of this faculty over these past few years as we supported our community’s youth. It has been an honor.
Going forward, I look forward to continuing to be a contributing member of this district’s team, always pushing on our system to evolve and improve upon the way we prepare students for their future world. Our community expects and deserves the best. I intend to continue to give my every effort to meet that expectation as I partner with other district leaders, principals, and educators to do this work. With the academic redesign happening at the Middle School and various other improvements happening throughout the district I feel confident that the district is pointed in the right direction.
To our community, I say thank you for your support of our education system and the students it serves. To our teachers, I offer my deepest gratitude and respect for your valuable work. Finally, to our students, you are terrific! You are the reason why we are all here and enjoy the valuable work we do.
Looking forward to more valuable work ahead.
JP Jacobson is currently the Principal of Forest Lake Area Middle School and will become the Director of Teaching and Learning for Forest Lake Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.