Quit Partner offers aid to quit smoking
Minnesota Tobacco 21, the state law prohibiting commercial tobacco sale to anyone under the age of 21, went into effect on Aug. 1.
The state law strengthens a national Tobacco 21 law by allowing local governments to conduct compliance checks to ensure the law is being followed.
The law aims to reduce smoking and vaping. A 2015 study from the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine found that Tobacco 21 would reduce smoking initiation by 25% among 15- to 17-year-olds and by 15% among 18- to 20-year-olds.
“This law is an important step to protect Minnesota youth from the harms of commercial tobacco, and it will help prevent an addiction that often lasts long into adulthood,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a release.
Quit Partner, Minnesota’s new family of programs from the Minnesota Department of Health, offers free support – like coaching and quit medications – for those trying to quit commercial tobacco.
The family of programs includes Minnesota’s first quitting program just for teens, My Life, My Quit. According to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 1 in 4 Minnesota 11th graders reported using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, which is a 54% increase from 2016.
Quit Partner is for Minnesota residents who use any form of commercial tobacco, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes/vapes and chew. Support includes free personalized coaching, email and text support, educational materials, and quit medications (nicotine patches, gum or lozenges) delivered by mail.
Quit Partner has specialized programs for people living with mental illnesses or substance use disorders, American Indian communities, pregnant and post-partum women, and youth under the age of 18.
More information is available at quitpartnermn.com/.
