After two years of a semi-hiatus in travel, the world is rapidly re-opening. Cruising has returned, and each day brings news of another destination dropping pre-travel or in-destination COVID-19 restrictions, and my clients who have traveled are returning home full of happy memories. While COVID-19 appears to be destined to be with us forever, vaccinations and immunity are paving the way for a return to a long-overdue return to normal.
For those ready to travel again, here are three trips that you should consider planning right now:
Europe this Fall
Fall is my personal favorite time to visit Europe. The crowds are thinner, the weather is still pleasant, and the fall colors and fall harvest work together to create a magical time. In southern Europe – the Mediterranean, Italy, the Greek Isles – expect pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s, plenty of daylight, and the opportunity to avoid summer crowds. A cruise to the Greek Isles or a tour of Italy’s beautiful, historic cities and unique wine regions are great fall choices. Further north, consider a wine-focused river cruise through the heart of Europe. Cruises along the Rhine and Moselle in Germany, or along the Rhone and Saone in southern France will coincide with the hustle and bustle of the fall wine harvest, and you’ll be able to enjoy the stunning quilts of fall colors on the hillsides as the grape leaves turn a brilliant gold or orange.
Alaska this Summer
Alaska is a perennially popular destination for Minnesotans, and it occupies a place of honor on many people’s bucket lists. 2022 is a perfect year to visit Alaska – cruises along the Inside Passage are back, giving travelers the opportunity to combine a visit to this incredibly scenic area with a sojourn on the Alaska mainland and a visit to Denali National Park. Although many cruises and cruise tours are already sold out, there is still some availability for last-minute bookings, especially earlier in the season (May – June) and later (August – September).
Holiday Family Vacation
The Christmas holiday season is a great time for extended families, who may have been separated by the pandemic, to get together and enjoy some quality time together. Many people are already planning family trips that bring together families that are scattered across the country in a resort destination, such as in Mexico or on a Caribbean island. Traditional resort vacations, all-inclusive vacations, or private home or villa rentals are a great way to bring everyone together, cut down on the work that the holiday “host” has to do, and give families a chance to experience new places and new things together. The Christmas/New Year season is the peakest of the peak travel times, so planning now is critical to ensuring a good choice of destinations and accommodations.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be reached at (651) 964-8245 or through his website, www.tedblanktravel.com. Don’t miss Ted’s new travel radio show, heard every Thursday on KDWA Radio AM 1460/FM 97.7 or online at www.kdwa.com.
