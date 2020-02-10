I recently had dinner with a client and friend, and our conversation turned towards a new department store that had opened in Roseville, which my friend said reminded her a lot of that now-departed Minnesota institution, Dayton’s. I’d like to suggest in this column that there were three things that made Dayton’s unique, and that they each relate directly to travel.
First, shopping at Dayton’s made you feel special. When you walked in the door, you knew you weren’t just in an average department store. Stores were well-designed, attractive, and well-maintained. More importantly, though, were Dayton’s staff. They were helpful, courteous, and knowledgeable – in fact, many had worked for Dayton’s for decades.
Secondly, Dayton’s didn’t pretend to be everything to everyone. They offered a premium level of merchandise, and their inventory was carefully curated to provide just what their shopper needed, and nothing they didn’t. The Dayton’s customer could count on the store to have done their homework to make sure that the merchandise for sale was of good quality, fashionable, and durable.
Finally, at Dayton’s, you got what you paid for. Dayton’s didn’t charge the lowest prices in town, but the quality of the merchandise matched the cost. An item of clothing or a something from the housewares department would be well made and durable, unlike some of the cheap, disposable stuff we often buy today.
So, what does this all have to do with travel? Well, some of the same trends that have impacted on the retail shopping experience have also impacted travel. The explosion of mass-market travel experiences has been a trend for decades. The growth of travel brands dedicated to delivering medium-quality experiences as efficiently as possible are responsible for the explosion of moderately-priced resorts, cruises, and tours all over the world. These mass-market travel products are everywhere, and many of the brands have become household names.
For many travelers, they’re fine – they make vacations that were previously the exclusive preserve of the wealthy affordable and approachable. For the traveler who’s looking to experience something more akin to the Dayton’s experience as they travel, however, this isn’t a positive development. It’s tougher and tougher to feel truly special when you travel, to enjoy just what you need, and to get what you paid for.
Fortunately, in travel, many premium and boutique options still exist that can bring the Dayton’s experience to your next vacation. Few of these cruise lines, tour operators, hotels, or resorts are household names, but they exist in most travel categories and destinations. Like Dayton’s, they offer a unique experience in a crowded market, one that I think is well worth seeking out the next time you travel.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders in Stillwater. He can be reached at 651-964-8245 or ted@tvlleaders.com.
