An investigation by the Wyoming Police Department into thousands of dollars of stolen construction equipment led to a raid at a house at the 7400 block of North Shore Trail in Forest Lake this morning. A search warrant for multiple construction site thefts, mostly from a development along Comfort Lake in Wyoming, was executed by the Wyoming and Lakes Area Police Department, and was assisted by the Forest Lake Police Department, Washington County SWAT team and Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect is not being identified by authorities at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.