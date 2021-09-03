An investigation by the Wyoming Police Department into thousands of dollars of stolen construction equipment led to a raid at a house at the 7400 block of North Shore Trail in Forest Lake this morning. A search warrant for multiple construction site thefts, mostly from a development along Comfort Lake in Wyoming, was executed by the Wyoming and Lakes Area Police Department, and was assisted by the Forest Lake Police Department, Washington County SWAT team and Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect is not being identified by authorities at this time.

 

