I wanted to like “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” I really did. But despite having the potential for a fun thriller, it failed to ignite my excitement.
Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is a smokejumper in the mountains of Montana suffering from a bad bout of survivor’s guilt and maybe a little PTSD after she led a group of firefighters the wrong direction into a wildfire and failed to save three young boys in the process. While manning the fire tower, she takes a break into the woods and stumbles upon a preteen Connor (Finn Little), who is being hunted by hit men. She takes it upon herself to see to his safety.
Set in Montana (but filmed in New Mexico) it was refreshing to see a different landscape than the usual Hollywood attempts at replication in Vancouver or Atlanta. Jolie proved that returning to an action role is still an option for her, though this role was definitely lighter on the action than her earlier works and didn’t showcase the acting chops we know she has as much as the film should’ve. Little, who has already established a handful of credits in his seven years of acting, also proved he’s coming into his own by some tough action sequences and his crying-but-tough face. For a thriller/suspense movie, it did its job of at least making me somewhat tense over the dangers the characters faced.
The set up of the film seemed like it had all the elements needed to make a good thriller. Hannah’s trauma made the story ripe with rich struggles for her to overcome, and Connor had just gone through his own trauma. There were side characters, like Hannah’s ex-boyfriend and former boss the sheriff’s deputy, and his pregnant wife, that had all the markings of good subplot characters. There’s the mystery of what Connor’s father knows and who it might implicate. The plot setup lent itself to a great mash-up of man vs. man and man vs. nature.
And yet, despite all of the potential for a great firestorm of a thriller, it did little more than allow a few licks of flames.
In fiction writing, realistic isn’t often the goal; believable is. Real life — in dialogue, in the pace of everyday life — is mundane and thus not worthy of a story. But writers both of fiction and non work hard to get the details right so everything feels believable. It may not be realistic, but believability is key. In short — the details matter in that endeavor.
Director Taylor Sheridan and screenwriter (and author of the book of the same name) Michael Koryta took the gamble that leaning heavily on the action would pay off and forgot about the details that would’ve made this film at least work: from hit men in suits riding in the backs of Cadillacs at a truck stop in Montana, to running across a field where lightning is striking more than a bomb attack in a war.
The editing process is vital to every story. Crafting the screenplay, editing, directing — those are all important jobs of the process that helps deliver the right mix of scenes, emotion, detail, that bring a story to life. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” felt like it went through its first draft stage straight onto the screen. Plot holes, questions that were never answered, missing details that are imperative to the story, and pacing issues never addressed all together suppressed the oxygen that would’ve provided the fuel for the story.
Despite a gripping first five minutes of the film, the first act seemed to drag on needlessly. So many scenes were unnecessary that it was very slow to pick up to where the fuel meets the ignition, and even when the flames of the plot started flaring up again, it was a pitiful campfire’s worth of excitement. And yet for all of its slow-pacing issues up front, I wished the writers would’ve spent more on the reason why all of this was happening in the first place: the crime that was committed. At just over an hour and a half, they easily could’ve added that into the film even without addressing the slow pace of the first act.
Thrillers are typically not known as a genre for character development, because viewers are there for the action and the suspense. But filmmakers wanted to set up a backstory for Hannah in which it was assumed her trauma and guilt over the fire incident would be addressed. Despite this, the film never really addresses them during the meat of the story, and instead just sort of glosses over it, like a joke without a punchline. And that seems to be the rhythm of the whole story: a whole lot of setups long forgotten and never paid off.
The survivability of certain events, anywhere from fire to car accidents, was beyond the scope of believability in the thriller. Details like how many hit men there are and who knows or has in their possession the secrets that could expose criminal activity were left completely forgotten.
So truly, the only thing that left this movie a moderately exciting movie was the thriller side of things: running from or fighting men who are sent to kill people and battling nature. I did find gratification in the suspense of watching the characters escape danger over and over again, fighting for survival.
But the excessive violence and F-bombs of the film didn’t make sense for the film, though I’ll admit I’ve never been one for such films. But even many of the fight scenes or action sequences felt sub-par. My confusion, other than all the plot holes, was over making it an R-rated film. While I am certainly no Hollywood executive, I don’t know why they thought the movie would make more money by restricting the ages of those who can see it when it seems it would’ve ridden more along the lines of PG-13 suspense flick if it had tamped down the violence and language just a touch.
I won’t say I wasn’t entertained by “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” I was. Just not enough to overcome all the missing elements that failed to ignite this movie into the springtime thriller it should have been.
