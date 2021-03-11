10 years ago:
SuperAmerica workers and shoppers got a scare when a car came crashing through the convenience store door. All parties escaped serious injury as the 49-year-old Wyoming woman drove through the building when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas as she was pulling into the handicap in front of the doors.
• • • •
The spruce trees that once stood beyond the centerfield wall at Target Field were not deemed legal to have, as they interfered with the vision of batters at the plate. With the removal of the trees, the Twins reached out to Columbus businessman Kevin Johnson, who was the co-owner of Bergen’s Greenhouse. Johnson and his company were asked by the baseball club to care for the trees that lasted just one season beyond the wall in the Twins’ new stadium.
• • • •
Two high school art students who attended the Area Learning Center in Forest Lake received recognition for the work as they were asked to display their art at the Capitol. Sarah Koval and Alixandra Mohawk showed off their art as part of a Capitol Art Show made available to high school students across the state. Each year educators select the artwork they find best and it is shown at the show.
25 years ago:
The filing period for two seats on the School District 831 Board of Education was opened. The 14-day filing period was to fill positions that are held for one year and the other for five years. Incumbent Dick Tschida was uncertain if he would run for reelection after having been elected for his seat twice before.
• • • •
The Forest Lake boys basketball team won against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats in the Section 7AA opener. Sophomore Joe Thorvig led all Forest Lake scorers with 16. However, in their next game, the Rangers season came to an end after losing to Duluth Central in the fourth quarter. The Rangers were cold down the stretch and had a number of turnovers that were their inevitable downfall.
• • • •
Former Forest Lake boys baseball player Scott Poepard began his junior season at Kansas State on fire. The Wildcat second baseman helped Kansas State to an 11-4 non-conference record. Poepard was hitting the ball well at a .406 pace with 26 hits in 64 at-bats. In those hits, he totaled 22 RBI four doubles, a triple, and a team-high four home runs. Kansas State began the next week preparing for Big Eight play against Oklahoma State.
50 years ago:
Gail Wilson defeated James Purdie in the election for the position of Forest Lake Town supervisor. The race was not close as Wilson’s vote total was 289 compared to Purdie’s 162. Wilson replaced Robert Rife for the position which is held for three years. Prior to the election Wilson served as the town’s clerk from 1962-71, was on the township planning commission from 1962-67, and justice of the peace from 1961-69.
• • • •
The Forest Lake boys basketball team beat out Taylors Falls during the District 25 Basketball Tournament semifinal game by a score of 79-51. The team was led in scoring by senior forward Chuck Randall who had 17. Senior Robin Johnson was next on the team in scoring with 16 total points. The Rangers began preparing for a rematch against Rush City who they had lost to earlier in the season by a score of 62-55.
