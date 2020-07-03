10 years ago:
Coming off a 23-4 campaign and a third straight trip to state, the Forest Lake softball team earned several postseason honors. Head coach Angie Ryan was named Section 7AAA Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season. Junior pitcher Taylor Burmeister made the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association’s all-state team as honorable mention. Forest Lake also earned the association’s Silver Team Academic Award for compiling a team GPA above 3.5.
• • • •
Forest Lake City Administrator Chip Robinson retired after over 30 years of service to both the township and Forest Lake. Washington County commissioners proclaimed June 30, 2010, as Chip Robinson Day in Washington County.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Rotary Club awarded Bob Johnson and Larry Porter with Paul Harris Fellow awards. Johnson was a retired resident who spent many years in the business community and Porter was a city business owner who was active in the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association. The men received a pin, medallion and a certificate that identifies the Paul Harris Fellow as an advocate of the foundation’s goals of world peace and international understanding.
• • • •
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Trailside Senior Living facility in Forest Lake. The facility planned on having 70 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a three-story building over underground parking. The facility would also be within walking distance of the Hardwood Creek Library. LeRoy’s River Minstrels played music at the event.
25 years ago:
The 1945 Forest Lake High School class of 1945 held its 50th anniversary reunion at the Forest Lake Hills Golf Club. Out of the 74 classmates, 50 came out for the celebration.
• • • •
The Forest Lake High School marching band and the American Legion Post 225 color guard represented Minnesota in Washington, D.C. The group got to take in many of the popular and historic sites in the nation’s capital. Band members Jana Johnson and Nick Myhre had the opportunity to assist a U.S. Army soldier during a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
• • • •
Several hundred visitors at the Hay Lake School in Scandia were entertained by the musical talents of the Uppdraget Dragspelsklubb band from Uppsala, Sweden. The traveling band of musicians was on tour of the United States and made Scandia one of its first stops, which was in celebration of the annual reunion event for the Hay Lake School, the former one-room school that once served the community.
• • • •
Ken Boyden, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, announced his retirement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Boyden served for five months as sheriff, worked as a captain and chief deputy for Washington County. He also worked as an officer for the Cottage Grove Police Department. The public was invited to his retirement party held at the Washington County Government Center in Stillwater.
50 years ago:
Former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey was the grand marshal at the Forest Lake Fourth of July parade. The parade featured other political leaders and included the usual floats, bands and clowns synonymous with a parade. An estimated 20,000 people watched the parade. Marilyn Koppy, Queen of the Snows for the 1070 Winter Carnival, said she now knew what people meant when they call the Forest Lake’s Fourth of July parade one of the best in the country.
• • • •
Soderville handed the Forest Lake Lakers of the Eastern Minny League their first loss in 29 league games dating back to the 1968 playoffs. It was Soderville’s first victory ever over the Lakers, edging them 2-1. The one-run loss also represented the lowest one-game run total by the Lakers in the last three years.
• • • •
American Legion Post 225 in Forest Lake sponsored an appreciation luncheon for the various bands that participated in the Forest Lake Fourth of July parade. The auxiliary served the food. Mrs. Dan Pelowski, one of the auxiliary members, had been helping serve the student band members for the previous 20 years during the Fourth of July celebration.
• • • •
Judie Swanson of Forest Lake was presented her stewardess wings with Northwest Orient Airlines after completing five weeks of specialized training at the airline’s training center at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.