10 years ago:
Forest Lake boys tennis player Dusty Boyer won his second state tennis title as a sophomore. Boyer faced his toughest foe in a grueling semifinal, which pushed three hours. After less than an hour to rest, he received just as hard of a challenge from his own body during the championship match. When all was said and done, though, Boyer stood tall at 31-0 on the season and as the first back-to-back Class AA title holder since 1996.
The Forest Lake Rangers boys baseball team won its second consecutive Section 7AAA title trophy and was headed to the state tournament. Forest Lake’s 17th win of the year capped the section tourney where the Rangers went 4-1 and outscored opponents 18-5. The Rangers opened the final four by blanking Grand Rapids 4-0 and beating Duluth East 4-1. They could have ended the tourney, but fell 2-0 to Grand Rapids, setting up the winner-take-all match up, which the Rangers won 4-1.
Forest Lake native Kourtni Lind was cast in multiple roles for Broadway’s national tour of “Wicked: A New Musical.” Lind was also a top 20 finalist from the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Fox. Lind played five separate parts in the musical as a citizen of Oz, a witch hunter, etc. By far, she said her favorite role was that of a menacing monkey.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake City Council approved the first annual Kent Hrbek and Babe Winkelman Fishing Tournament to be held on Forest Lake. The tournament, a benefit for the ALS Minnesota Chapter, was expected to attract 50-75 participants. Prizes ranging from $3,000 for the largest bass at the weigh-in following the daylong event to $500 for eighth place were awarded at a buffet and program at The Main Event restaurant.
Julia Bechtold, Kris Anderson, Jennifer Hreha, Lisa Neu and Jana Johnson, all of Forest Lake, and Suzanne Fleck, of Ham Lake, were each presented with the Girl Scout Gold Award for their public service projects and for their demonstrated leadership.
The Forest Lake girls softball team took second in the Class AA state tournament. The Rangers lost in the finals to the Stillwater Ponies 1-0. The Forest Lake accomplishment was underscored when the team was presented with the Class AA Sportsmanship Award following the final contest.
Forest Lake sophomore Sarah O’Donnell competed in the girls Class AA state golf tournament. The Ranger standout was the first girl ever from Forest Lake to qualify for the state showdown. She finished 65th in the field with a 102. She had a 49 on the front nine, and a 53 on the back nine.
50 years ago:
Sharlene Anderson, Miss Forest Lake of 1969, competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant competition. Anderson sang “Musetta’s Waltz Song” by Puccini for her talent presentation. She also sang “Baubles, Bangles and Beads” as part of her presentation. Anderson did not win the crown but thanked all the people of Forest Lake who signed a gigantic telegram delivered to her at the pageant.
Rita Remitz, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Remitz of Forest Lake, was among the first class of student nurses to graduate from the associate degree program offered by Rochester State Junior College through its department of nursing. Remitz attended Teresa College in Winona for 2 ½ years and transferred to Rochester State. She graduated as a registered nurse with an associate degree in nursing.
A proposed Forest Lake Junior High School program received one more vote of support from the Forest Lake School District 831 Board of Education meeting, but the program was once more rejected. Seven hockey enthusiasts representing Forest Lake, Wyoming, Scandia and Linwood areas approached the board to request the adoption of a junior high program not to exceed $10,000 on first-year costs.
