10 years ago:
The girls tennis team took home three out of four wins while playing their best tennis of the season. The Rangers faced off against Red Wing in a four-team event, at which each school is mentioned in Class AA rankings. Seniors Audrey Hanmer and Blair Patchin came a single point away from winning the tier one doubles bracket.
• • • •
Forest Lake Area High School graduate Jeff Brooks received a call from the independent minor league baseball team the Schaumburg Flyers who wanted to give him a chance to continue playing baseball. Brooks had just finished his collegiate career and was looking for what to do next when he got the call.
25 years ago:
The Ranger football team took home the win after a close overtime matchup against Roseville. It was a wild finish for the Rangers as Nick Altavilla scored the eventual game-winning touchdown, his second of the game, from the 1-yard line. They made three stops on defense and took home the victory.
• • • •
The Forest Lake girls soccer team suffered a 6-0 loss against White Bear Lake. It was a tough three games to open season for the Rangers as they dropped their two games prior without scoring a single goal.
50 years ago:
History was made as the ground was broken on Forest Lake High School at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 97. Students gathered with school faculty and administration while they began the construction of the new Senior high building and campus.
• • • •
Forest Lake High School cross country runner Gary Berg turned in his best time (18:12) to take an eighth-place finish against Fridley and Brooklyn Center. The Rangers cross country team fell to both teams as they could no
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.