10 years ago:
The Forest Lake Area School District made its final strides to approve a new mascot for the school. High school officials had asked for feedback on the concept of making the mascot a forest ranger and moving on from the cowboy that the school adopted from the 1940s to the late ‘90s. The new logo depicted a forest, a watchtower, and a lake. The mounted park ranger served as a tribute to several decades in which the school used a cowboy-style ranger as the mascot.
• • • •
Forest Lake celebrated its fourth annual Vietnam Veterans Day program at Legion Post 225. Special honors went to Gold Star mothers and families who lost loved ones in Vietnam, including Luella Johnson, of Scandia, who lost a son, Army Pfc. Barton Johnson. More than 400 people attended the celebration.
25 years ago:
Mother Nature surprised the Forest Lake area with a snowstorm that brought a few inches of fresh powder for residents. Steve Olson, like many, was forced to break out the snowblower for hopefully the last time as he cleared his drive and sidewalk. Others, like Columbus’ Matt and Annie Lovgren, spent the day using the snow to construct igloos and snowmen for the last time of the season.
• • • •
The Forest Lake boys ninth grade traveling squad finished second in the Minnesota Basketball Association tournament after their comeback fell short during the championship game against tournament host Brooklyn Center. After dusting Stillwater and Anoka earlier in the tournament, Forest Lake, coached by former Rangers player Tim Conley, trailed by 5 points with 35 seconds remaining against Brooklyn Park and was able to tie the game before losing.
50 years ago:
Despite there still being snow on the ground, the Forest Lake boys baseball team took the diamond for the first time in the spring of 1971 to prepare for their first game of the season. Coach Stan Petersen was delighted with the season schedule as they opened their first game against Moose Lake. The team had several varsity lettermen returning to the field including seniors Tim Conley and Stu Dunn.
• • • •
The Rangers girls gymnastics team finished their season with three consecutive wins over Mahtomedi, St. Francis, and Brooklyn Center. All gymnasts were honored at an awards assembly for the highest scores in competitions from the season. Julie Webster held the high score on the balance beam, Nancy Hanson had the highest scoring floor exercise, and Cheryl Hanson scored highest on the uneven parallel bars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.