10 years ago:
The Zavoral project advisory committee got together to discuss reopening a mine in Scandia, located east of the Highways 95 and 97 intersection near the St. Croix River. This meeting was the first update the committee had provided to the community in 13 months. More than 70 people showed up to the meeting; the audience included city officials, neighbors and members of a group opposing the mine called TACOS, Take Action Concerve our Resource. AECOM led the meeting that went over topics like air quality, visual optics of the mine, soil testing, property values and traffic. Three neighbors to the mine made comments about their concerns for its reopening, with one calling the well test conducted as “laughable.”
• • • •
Blake Hudak, Jessica Lindemyer, Benjamin Long and Thane Meier, Forest Lake High Area School students, were sponsored to attend BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture summer education program. It was orchestrated by the Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University and the Donald McNeely Center for Entrepreneurship at St. John’s University. The program invited about 344 students from 100 Minnesota high schools. There were more than 160 sponsors including Walmart in Forest Lake, The Walmart Foundation and Wells Fargo. Meier received the MBV Breakthrough Award for working hard and taking advantage of his time at the program.
• • • •
Cameron Granse, of Forest Lake, received the Certificate of Commendation for his work with Tree Trust’s Youth Conservation Corps. The certificate was signed by Gov. Mark Dayton and presented by Robert Crawford, the division manager at the Washington County Workforce Center.
25 years ago:
Matthew Anderson and Josh Jabas, two University of Minnesota film students, were Forest Lake Area High School graduates who started working on a feature film shot around Forest Lake. The film students planned to shoot scenes for the film throughout the year in Forest Lake to capture the Fourth of July parade and Christmas lights during winter. The film, “Heartland,” followed five friends throughout their senior year of high school as they changed throughout the year. Anderson and Jabas said a major theme of the film is “there’s nothing to do here” and focused on the small town life of Forest Lake that they experienced.
• • • •
Karen Burth, of Marine on St. Croix, won numerous floral awards and ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair. She was a member of the Forest Lake Garden Club and had an artistic knack for making floral arrangements. She received the Award of Horticulture Excellence with her Nicko Blue Hydrangea arrangement, three blue and five red ribbons from the Minnesota State Horticulture Society Plant Show and two blue ribbons in the artistic division of the Minnesota State Fair Flower Show. It was one of Burth’s best performances for floral arrangements.
• • • •
The Skoglund Community Garden opened for community members to enjoy the color of the flowers. The gardens were located on the north and south side of Forest Lake along Lake Street. The garden party held on Aug. 25 allowed members that worked on it or donated flowers to see their hard work come to fruition. The gardens were dedicated to the former mayor, John F. Skoglund, and planned by Deb Anderson, Helen Neujahr and Diane Skoglund.
50 years ago:
Mayor Mark Struble, of Wyoming, put in his resignation letter during his second term in office. Struble was one of six Wyoming residents working toward attaining one of the city’s liquor licenses. He proposed opening a new restaurant-liquor establishment at the freeway interchange. Gus Vierkandt, a Wyoming council member, was another liquor license applicant and was planning his resignation from the council, too. The council would vote on who would receive the liquor license; however, if an applicant was a council member, they were not permitted to vote. That is why Struble explained his resignation by saying he wanted to be taken out of the equation completely when the council decided who would receive the license.
• • • •
The transportation department of Forest Lake Area School District 831 received about 200 phone calls regarding the bus routes and driver issues. The transportation director, Robert Jansen, said not all of the phone calls were complaints about the bus routes and pickup times. The 57 bus drivers worked on split shifts and covered 198 routes throughout the area to bring about 4,000 kids to school every day.
• • • •
The Coon Lake Petal Pushers Garden Club hosted their annual show at Crossroads Covenant Church. Mary Strecker and Linda Madsen, a Forest Lake Junior High School student, won a sweepstakes ribbon. Madsen presented a “Yankee Doodle Dandee” arrangement of red zinnias, blue bachelor buttons and white gladiolas.
