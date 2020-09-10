10 years ago:
Longtime horseshoe pitcher Tiffany Syring took 12th place at the World Horseshoe Pitching Championship. This was Syring’s first competition in nearly a decade and her best finish since her days in junior competition. Following a long line of family pitchers, Syring started pitching around the age of 10 and continued with the sport into her adult life.
• • • •
The Forest Lake high school boy’s soccer team opened their season with a pair of dominant victories. The Rangers beat Anoka by a score 2-1 and Centennial 1-0. The Tornadoes and Cougars finished their seasons first and second in the Northwest Suburban Conference a year ago and combined to outscore the Rangers 13-0 in two games. This was a strong outing by the Rangers as they were able to pick up wins against two teams who took advantage of them last season.
25 years ago:
Chad Dubois was fishing on the St. Croix when he caught a 53-pound catfish. With the help of his girlfriend Michelle Hoskins and friend Dan Glubke the group was able to land the fish, which measured at 50 inches long and had a girth of 31 inches. The fish was so big that Dubois could not weigh it on his hand scale which topped out at 30 pounds. The fish was released after a brief call to 9-1-1 produced a doctor’s scale for the group to weigh their prize.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Senior High girls tennis squad kicked off its fall season by splitting a pair of non-conference games by a single point. The Rangers, coached by Charlie Chalberg, took a 4-3 loss to Mahtomedi and then two days later came back to win 4-3 as they began their 1995 season.
50 years ago:
For three years the rapid growth in enrollment in Forest Lake School district caused complexity in the district’s busing system. With the influx of 1,500 students over three years the district was forced to add an additional 40 buses to make accommodations for students on the first day of school. The bus drivers logged 3,400 miles inside the 220-square-mile radius each day during the school year.
• • • •
Senior Robin Johnson was named as the Rangers football captain prior to the opening game against Moose Lake. Johnson played fullback on offense and middle linebacker on defense. He was the team’s leading rusher in the 1969 season.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Lakers lost a tight game and a chance to go to the state amateur baseball tournament in St. Cloud. The nail-biter went into the 10th inning; the Lakers lost to the Hinckley baseball team 2-1.
