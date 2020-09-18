10 years ago:
The Forest Lake Area School District received a $1.3 million stimulus fund. The news of the one-time funds was announced and the school district was forced to decide whether or not it wanted to save the unexpected stimulus cash or spend it. The federal funding was designated to enable schools to pay for existing staff or new hires. The district was faced with a $4 million budget cut at the beginning of the school year and expected to experience another $4 million cut at the end of the 2010-11 school year.
• • • •
The public was given the opportunity to decide on the identity of the Forest Lake mascot, the Ranger. The long-standing local mystery has a long muddled past as for how it came about and Forest Lake school officials were looking for the opinions of the community on how they should handle the identity of the school mascot. Officials believe that the mascot came along in the 1930s and was modeled as a park ranger. Sometime later the mascot took on more of a cowboy look and followed that of a Texas Ranger. While the switch could have happened accidentally, the district was looking to rebrand to a gender-friendly mascot and did so by listening to the community members and their thoughts.
25 years ago:
The construction of the Forest Lake Center began at 1367 SW 3rd Ave. The new building brought the upscale clothing company Maurice’s to Forest Lake. The building was built by developer Paul Shanda who acquired the property as part of a relocation agreement of his Tired Iron Auto Body that was removed when the property was used to build the Walmart in Forest Lake. The construction was set to be finished by Thanksgiving but an Oct. 31 deadline was put on the project
• • • •
The District Memorial Hospital Governing Board approved a $75,000 ad valorem tax levy for 1996 to cover the board’s operational expenses. The board had decided to set the amount for the levy higher than the average budget in order to cover any unforeseen legal fees. This was the first year of DMH’s lease agreement with Fairview Health System.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Rangers football team lost in heartbreak fashion when Elk River scored with 21 seconds left in regulation to stomp out the Rangers’ late game comeback. In his first varsity test Tyler Engquist threw 6 for 13 with 124 yards. Three of those catches were grabbed by Aron Haines, 84 yards. The Rangers would end up losing 20-14 but had a strong outing defensively and offensively.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake Rangers football team pummeled Moose Lake in a 36-6 victory. Then senior halfback Ken Schlipp exploded for a 57-yard touchdown after halfback Stan Berry cleared the way by laying a perfect downfield block on a defender. Stu Dunn also had a strong defensive outing leading the team with 5-½ tackles at the defensive halfback slot.
• • • •
Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce manager Candy Taylor focused on helping grow the Forest Lake community and expanding its population. Taylor, the one-time bowling instructor, was working on two main goals for the Chamber of Commerce: having the city make a higher tax base as the main priority and waiting to see what the metropolitan area does. Taylor was praised by Dick Vandegrift, the manager of the Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce, for the work that she was doing to get Forest Lake on the move.
• • • •
Forest Lake’s own Jerry Richert won $850 while racing at the Minnesota State Fair. The IMCA Sprint driver took an easy win on the half-mile track, finishing with a time of 20.01 in the 25-lap feature. Richert was the IMCA champion in 1964, 65, 66 and 68. This was another trophy that he was able to add to his case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.