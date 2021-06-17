10 years ago:
With the opening of the movie “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” a Wyoming-based company celebrated playing a role in the film. Rosenbauer America of Wyoming manufactured an airport rescue vehicle, featured in the film. In March 2010, a sales manager in Rosenbauer’s West Coast division received a call from one of the Transformers directors, Michael Bay’s production assistants. The movie director saw internet images of the Rosenbauer Panther and liked what he saw. Rosenbauer did not need to design a vehicle that was half fire truck, half Sentinel Prime (the autobot character), but Johnson said the special effects team requested blueprints so they knew the dimensions of the vehicle’s parts. Johnson was told this information would be crucial for making the computer generated transition from the Panther fire truck to Sentinel Prime. The most significant changes made to this Rosenbauer Panther demonstration vehicle was the color scheme — switched from its original lime green and yellow to a red. The logos of the Autobots as well as Rosenbauer’s trademark “R” logo were also painted on the vehicle. The Rosenbauer Panther traveled on location in downtown Detroit, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., as well as the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and Utah for the movie shoots.
• • • •
Two top city officials left their Forest Lake posts. Clair Quiring retired June 28 as Forest Lake’s chief of police, and City Administrator Dan Coughlin accepted a settlement to vacate his position.
25 years ago:
A citizen-motivated plan to create a community garden along Lake Street on the north and south ends of Forest Lake became a reality on Saturday, June 15, as John Skoglund Community Gardens were completed. The garden was made in honor of the late Forest Lake mayor by his wife, Deb Skoglund, and assisted by Deb Anderson and Helen Neujahr. The two community gardens were located on the city-owned islands on the east side of 61 at North Shore Drive and on the east side of the highway at South Shore Drive.
• • • •
After more than a decade of good weather luck, Forest Lake High School’s 85th graduation program was forced inside on Thursday, June 6, after a series of thunderstorms hit the area. But the evening program came off without a hitch as the gymnasium was filled to capacity as 420 seniors were honored. Superintendent Donald Ruble delivered a short speech.
• • • •
A long-awaited traffic signal went up on West Broadway Avenue and 12th Street in Forest Lake on Monday, June 10.
• • • •
Masquers Theatre opened the summer season with Neil Simon’s “Rumors” on Wednesday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
50 years ago:
265 students graduated from Forest Lake High School on June 4 indoors as a rainstorm approached.
• • • •
Miss Forest Lake Judy Pfingston competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant in Austin during the week of June 13. Miss Bloomington was crowned Miss Minnesota that year.
• • • •
Celebrating its 50th birthday, the members of the American Legion Post 225 Auxiliary combined installation of officers with special ceremonies honoring longtime members. Guest speaker was Dr. C.D. Larson, first post commander.
• • • •
A celebration honored Forest Lake High School band director Rollie Nelson on June 20 after he completed 25 years of teaching in the district.
• • • •
Bids for the Forest Lake Township sewer system reached a total bid of $772,048.65. Bids were opened at a special township board meeting that called for the project with Orfei & Sons Inc., in St. Paul, submitting the lowest bid of $450,529.65 on the Forest Lake portion and Lametti and Sons, of St. Paul, submitting the lowest bid of $321,519 on the Clear Lake portion. Harry Adams, the township consulting engineer, had projected the cost at $700,000 and estimated that the 10% increase was on par with increases in the industry.
