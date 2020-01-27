10 years ago:
An agreement was reached between Forest Lake Area School District Community Education and Family Pathways to create a new and expanded teen center. The Forest Lake Teen Center, then located at the Central Learning Center under the direction of the district’s community education program, planned to move to Northland Mall, where it was anticipated to be open on Monday, Feb. 1. The discussions on the collaboration started over a year prior.
• • • •
Forest Lake Area High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Bob Marzolf was named the 2010 VFW Teacher of the Year in Minnesota. His award was announced during the VFW State Mid-Winter Conference. He was one of nine finalists representing Post 4210 and the 7th District. He moved on to compete at the national level.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake gymnastics team chalked up a big score by outpointing visiting Mounds View 142.05-140.25 on Jan. 19 in a crucial Twin Cities Suburban East Conference meeting before climbing to the top of the heap in the Elk River Invitational on Jan. 21, topping the TSC East and state Class AA champions in Mounds View.
• • • •
Three Forest Lake area residents were victims in a plane crash near Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Edward William Schroeder, of Forest Lake, was the pilot of a Beechraft Bonanza single engine plane which crashed in Grand Teton National Forest on Wednesday, Jan. 18, just seven miles short of his destination. The crash also claimed the lives of his two passengers, brothers Bradley and Michael Larson. Their mother, Lila Larson, said their death somehow mirrored their life, saying they did everything together.
50 years ago:
Five Forest Lake Rangers wrestled their way to wins at a tournament held at St. Anthony on Jan. 17. The team finished second in the four-team field, with St. Anthony winning the event with 11 points. Dean Anderson scored his 13th win of the season against one lone defeat as he took a by a 6-3 margin.
• • • •
A site off Highway 61 in south Forest Lake was the choice for a new high school site by the ISD 831 school board. After discussing the matter for two hours both for and against the site, the school board agreed that site would be the best for a new senior high school, though no official action was taken.
• • • •
Sharelene Anderson officially took over duties as Miss Forest Lake. Anderson took over for Cindy Vadner, who gave up the crown because she was getting married.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.