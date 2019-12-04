10 years ago:
A fire destroyed the Premier Marine main metal fabrication building on Saturday, Dec. 5. A fire was reported at 11:25 a.m. at the boat builder’s main metal welding and fabrication building, where 85 firefighters from six different departments responded. Wyoming Fire Chief and incident commander Dennis Berry said the preliminary determination from the state fire marshal’s office is that the cause of the fire was accidental and likely started in a 10-foot by 20-foot area in the northwest corner of the building.
• • • •
John Scheierl, a 2006 Forest Lake High School graduate and senior at Minnesota State University - Mankato, completed a 15-week internship with the NASA Undergraduate Student Research Program at the Marshall Space Flight Center at the Huntsville, Alabama facility. His work during the internship included working with a mentor to aid in the design of a small solar sail satellite.
• • • •
Thomas Cockburn and Randy Helms, two part-time police officers, were sworn in by Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting.
25 years ago:
Forest Lake received its first snow of the season on Nov. 27 with 10 inches of snow.
• • • •
Allison Vogt, Jennica Bruner, Sam Esget, and Laura Grubbs won the 11th annual Drug Awareness Poster Contest at Lino Lakes Elementary School, sponsored each year by the Lino Lakes Lioness Club.
• • • •
The Forest Lake girls hockey team hit the home ice for its first time ever and treated the crowd to a 9-2 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the first win ever for head coach Shannon Jacobson’s crew following a 6-0 loss at Elk River. Forest Lake spotted Benilde a quick 1-0 edge on a goal just 1:18 in to the game, but Forest Lake responded for four unanswered goals over a stretch of just under 10 minutes. Freshman standout Jess Fedderly ignited the spree at the 5:09 mark with her first of six goals for the night. The center busted in alone on Red Knight goaltender Jill Rosstedt and slid the puck behind her to knot the game 1-1. Ranger Lacy Franzmeier was next with an unassisted goal at the 8:05 mark. Fedderly would go on to score seven of the team’s nine points. Forest Lake finished with 32 shots on goal for the game.
50 years ago:
Cleanup crews began work at two different sites in the Forest Lake area following two Thanksgiving day emergencies on Nov. 27. A train derailment occurred in Wyoming on Thanksgiving morning. Nine cars of a Milwaukee Road freight train headed for St. Paul from Duluth were derailed and overturned in Wyoming at 6 a.m. The derailment spilled lumber along a stretch of road and blocked U.S. Highway 61. Workmen had emergency tracks built around the wreckage by Friday morning.
At 2 p.m. that day, a fire broke out in the Forest Lake Times building in downtown Forest Lake, which housed five businesses, and raged for three hours. The largest fire at the time in the history of Forest Lake, initial reports of estimated damage were at $350,000. Fifty firemen from three area communities fought the blaze before bringing it under control. Businesses hit by the fire were the Forest Lake Printing, Inc., Four Seasons Department Store, The Cave, and Ray Beauty Shop. Water to fight the fire also damaged Country Home bakery, State Farm Insurance, Office Machine and Supply and Wagner’s Cafe. According to State Fire Marshall John Berger, the fire was traced to a gas line leading into the linotype machine in the printing shop area.
