10 years ago:

Valerie Carpender, a 2002 Forest Lake High School graduate, was chosen to showcase her artwork at a December art show at Art Basel Miami. The show is a sister show to Art Basel Switzerland and Art Basel Hong Kong, a notable show on the world stage. She was one of 2,000 artists from around the world to showcase their work at the show. She had evolved a lot since her time in high school when she was a shy, awkward student who felt more connected with her art classes rather than sports or other extracurriculars. After she graduated from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Carpender hoped to become an artist full-time. 

