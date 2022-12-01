Valerie Carpender, a 2002 Forest Lake High School graduate, was chosen to showcase her artwork at a December art show at Art Basel Miami. The show is a sister show to Art Basel Switzerland and Art Basel Hong Kong, a notable show on the world stage. She was one of 2,000 artists from around the world to showcase their work at the show. She had evolved a lot since her time in high school when she was a shy, awkward student who felt more connected with her art classes rather than sports or other extracurriculars. After she graduated from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Carpender hoped to become an artist full-time.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Community Scholarship Foundation celebrated 40 years of giving back to the community. In total, they gave more than $1 million to the students who sought scholarship funding during that time. Annually, the organization tried to award around 160 applicants with various scholarship funding, which was facilitated by more than 200 benefactors. Gene Hallberg, a CSF donor, spoke about the importance of investing and giving back to the community it’s a part of during the 40th anniversary celebration.
25 years ago:
Julie Des Jardins of Wyoming was chosen to sing with the Augsburg Choir at Augsburg College’s 18th annual Advent Vespers. Advent Vespers celebrates the start of the Christmas season with contemporary hymns and carols. Des Jardins sang at the four services, which typically drew more than 10,000 attendees, held at the Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The theme of the Advent Vespers was “From Darkness into Light.”
• • • •
Tae Kwon Do students at Sun Yi’s Academy in Forest Lake competed in the Mid-America Tae Kwon Do Championship in Missouri. The group brought 26 trophies home. The students who competed were Kierstin Nygaard, Ryan Smith, Matt Rosene, Danielle Gibson, Rachelle Ebright, Travis Gerrety, Joe Grewe, Nova Schuler, Nathan Schuler, Ashley Gibson, Chris Kotys, Pam, Kotys, Jeff Smith, Aaron Brun and Tanner Gibson.
• • • •
The Forest Lake girls basketball team pulled out a win of 52-44 against St. Francis. Although the Rangers never lost their point advantage, the game had tied six times. The game was tied 33-33 at the start of the final quarter. As 3:45 remained on the clock, the Rangers pulled ahead with a lead of 43-33 with some notable plays. Freshman Katie Alsdurf was a key player as she earned the team 19 points.
50 years ago:
Joe Doege, a new custodian at the Forest Lake High School, began to earn a reputation during his first 10 months on the job as a tinker. He started to create new gadgets to help save time and energy on completing custodial tasks throughout the day. Although he shrugged off putting a patent on his inventions, one of his helpful shortcuts was the “table cart.” In the cafeteria, prior to Doege’s creation, two custodians would lift a lunchroom table and move it out of the way. However, the two man moving job, for example, became moot after he created a table cart – similar to a car jack – that would elevate the table off the ground for one person to easily move around the room. He created the cart from metal tube scraps in the high school’s construction crew. He also created an extension to the vacuum cleaners to get into corners of rooms.
• • • •
The city of Wyoming was set to celebrate its seventh annual Christmas Lighting Contest. Police Chief Bruce Struble urged residents to begin preparing for the competition as the police department was the primary sponsor of the event. There were trophies to be given to the top three residents with the best displays. Judging was set for Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.