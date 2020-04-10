10 years ago:
The VFW’s mascot-of-sorts got an upgrade to its living space. “Fish,” a red belly pacu, was introduced to his new 250 gallon aquarium at the VFW Post 4210 in Forest Lake. The 9 pound, 14-year-old fish was inherited by the VFW from Kelly Olson, who donated the fish to the VFW one year prior.
• • • •
The fifth annual Festival of Cultures was held on April 9 at the Forest Lake Area High School. The festival, which is typically still held each year (this year it is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), includes educational presentations of various countries and cultures. In 2010, there were presentations on over 40 countries and cultures covering six continents. Participants in the festival receive a passport when they arrive, which is stamped for each of the countries they visit. There were also various performance groups, including by the Ojibwe Jingle Dress Dancers, African Steel Drum Band, the Sons of Norway Junior Folk Dancers, the Chang Mi Korean Dance and Drum Group.
• • • •
Ice out on Forest Lake was March 31. Corbett Johnson, the local lake observer, said all three lakes were clear of ice. The ice-out came one week earlier than the year prior, when ice-out was called on April 9.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake High School speech team won a section title, sending 22 to state competition. Forest Lake piled up 380 points to easily win the team trophy for the 12th consecutive year at the section 7AA tournament, which was held in Grand Rapids. Neighboring Chisago Lakes was a distant second with just 75 points, followed by Duluth East with 57 points. Forest Lake won championships in nine of 13 speech categories. Twenty of the 26 school entries (two are dramatic duos) qualified for the State Speech Tournament, which was to be held on Saturday, April 22, at Stillwater High School.
• • • •
Workers began construction on a new Cellular One tower and antenna, intended to improve the drop out coverage for cellphones in the Forest Lake area. Work on the antenna began with crew members dangling more than 200 feet in the air in swings as they worked to assemble the tower behind the city of Forest Lake’s garage. The construction was projected to take up to six weeks to complete.
• • • •
The Forest Lake softball squad opened its season with a 11-1 win over Elk River on Thursday, April 6.
50 years ago:
At the Forest Lake school board meeting, a call for bids on the new high school in Forest Lake was set to take place in July, according to architect Al Wegleitner. Board members Vernon Boettcher and Richard Stright also announced they planned to file for reelection to the board.
• • • •
At Hart Rexall Drug in Forest Lake, the store was offering two Rexall Fast Home Permanent kits for $1.90.
• • • •
Remodeling expansion plans at the Forest Lake A&W Restaurant and Mattson Funeral Home were nearing completion.
• • • •
First-year Forest Lake High School varsity golf coach Jim Lindstrom opened spring practice. The Rangers were to be led by five veteran golfers: seniors Jack Severson and Jeff Renard, and juniors Scott Moen, Chuck Randall and Bruce Reed.
• • • •
Street sweeping became mechanized in Forest Lake for the first time. Arthur Jensen began sweeping the streets with the Wayne street sweeper, which cost the city $10,724.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Volunteer Fire Department had a training on April 13 at the fire barn. The first session was practice with ladders. Members will also fix their grass fire rigs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.